Terrifying gunpoint £100,000 robbery of wealthy Leeds couple with Ferrari: Three men jailed for more than 30 years

A WEALTHY couple with a Ferrari were robbed of more than £100,000 worth of jewellery in a terrifying gunpoint raid at their Leeds home, a court heard.

The man was pistol whipped in the face and suffered a cut that needed 35 stitches after three robbers burst into the bedroom of their home in a north Leeds village, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Isaac Duncan

Three members of the robbery gang were handed jail sentences totalling more than 30 years yesterday after the court heard the victims continue to suffer psychologically following their ordeal.

One of the robbers, who was armed with the gun and hit the man in the face during the robbery just after 11pm on July 31, has not yet been traced.

One raider ripped a gold necklace from around the woman’s neck and took her diamond engagement ring valued at £92,000.

They also stole a pair of diamond earrings, a second diamond ring and two Rolex watches.

Ali Agha

Prosecutor Michael Smith said: “They were subjected to a terrifying ordeal.

“They were in their bedroom, they were asleep when they were awoken. The men shouted ‘police, police.’”

Mr Smith said two members of the gang had been sat in a silver BMW convertible on the street outside the Flying Pizza in Roundhay as the couple enjoyed a meal at the restaurant on the night before the robbery.

The couple had taken a family photograph in the restaurant and were unaware the BMW had been captured through the window in the photograph.

The three suspects with the gun outside the couple's home.

Daniel Inamder and Isaac Duncan were in the BMW and were waiting to follow when the couple drove home in their Ferrari.

Mr Smith said: “They were watched by Inamder and Duncan.”

The following night, three men were captured on CCTV breaking in to the couple’s home through a patio door.

The men targeted the couple for their jewellery and one of the robbers asked the woman during the raid “where’s your big diamond?”

The silver BMW can be seen in the background if this photo taken in the Flying Pizza restaurant.

The court heard Inamder, 35, planned the raid and had contacts to sell on the jewellery, none of which was recovered.

Inamder, of Holt Park Drive, Adel, admitted conspiracy to rob and was jailed for 12 years.

Duncan – one of the robbers who broke into the house through a patio door with the gunman while the couple were in bed – admitted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

The 20-year-old, of Broad Lane, Bramley, was jailed for 10 years and five months.

Getaway driver Ali Agha, 27, denied robbery but was convicted after a trial.

Agha, of Old Oak Drive, West Park. Leeds, was jailed for 10 years.

A CCTV image of the unknown gunman who pistol whipped his victim during the robbery. Police are keen to identify him.

The court heard the police had evidence of mobile phone calls between the men and cell site analysis which placed Duncan and Agha’s phones in the north Leeds village on the night of the robbery.

Mark McKone, mitigating for father-of-three Inamder, said: “The violence that was used was not something Mr Inamder anticipated.”

Kenton Sargeant, for Ali Agha, said he did not go in the house and was the driver, adding: “He didn’t know about the gun. He wasn’t involved in the violence.”

Baltaj Bhatia, for Duncan, said: “He is an immature young man who is easily led. There is genuine remorse.”

Jailing the trio, Judge Christopher Batty said: “This was sophisticated, professional offending; targeting high value property, and involved significant planning and recruitment of a number of people.

“Telephones were purchased to assist in carrying it out, but also in an attempt to escape detection.

“An imitation firearm was taken and gratuitous violence was used.

“They were confronted by three men, two of them had masks covering their faces, adding immeasurably to the fear of (the couple) in their home.”

Judge Batty said the gunman demanded to know where the safe was and pointed the weapon in the man’s face before hitting him.

The man, he said, now suffers from nervousness and anxiety and the woman cannot sleep or go out and is nervous all the time.

He said the woman was in bed when the covers were pulled from her and her necklace ripped off and other jewellery stolen.

Judge Batty said: “It’s difficult to imagine how you feel if you have jewellery ripped from your person while you are lying in bed.”

The robber who pistol whipped a man in the face during the raid on a couple’s home in Leeds is yet to be traced.

Police have again released CCTV images of then suspect in the hope that someone can provide fresh information.

Detective Inspector Al Burns, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “These men put the victims through an absolutely terrifying ordeal after they smashed their way into their home late at night as they slept.

“Both victims were dragged around and assaulted and the husband was beaten with a handgun leaving him with serious facial injuries that required 35 stitches and ongoing treatment.

“Both he and his wife have been left understandably traumatised and mentally scarred by what these men did.

“Those convicted deliberately targeted the victims in a planned and organised offence fuelled purely out of greed for high-value jewellery.

“We carried out extensive enquiries into the incident and were able to gather crucial evidence that linked these offenders to the crime and resulted in their convictions.

“We hope the significant sentences they have received will provide some degree of comfort to the victims and to the wider community. These are clearly dangerous individuals who care

nothing for the pain and suffering they have caused to others.

“We are still continuing to appeal for the name of one of the gang who was filmed on CCTV on the night but who we have not yet been able to identify. It may be that, with these three now

safely behind bars, someone could be in a better position to tell us who it is.

“I would urge anyone who does know who his identity to contact officers via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”