Terror as armed robbers strike at convenience store in Leeds

Masked raiders carried out a terrifying armed robbery at a shop in Leeds.

Two men armed with a crowbar and a saw struck at the McColl’s convenience store on Stainbeck Road in Meanwood just before 7.45pm yesterday.

Police have released CCTV images from the raid.

They threatened staff before stealing cash from the till and running off in the direction of Potternewton Lane.

One of the men was wearing an Adidas hooded top with white stripes down both sleeves and across the hood.

Leeds District CID’s Det Insp Ciaran Whoriskey said: “This was a frightening experience for the staff and customers involved.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the men in the area either before the incident or running away.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who recognises the distinctive striped tracksuit top as an item worn by someone they suspect may have been involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring Leeds District CID via West Yorkshire Police’s 101 number or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.