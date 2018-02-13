Terror at West Yorkshire supermarket as robbers try to steal car with woman inside

Two men tried to steal a car while a woman was sitting in it outside a supermarket in West Yorkshire.

The attempted robbery took place in the car park of the Tesco store on Canal Road in Bradford, West Yorkshire Police said today.

A police spokesman said the woman, in her 20s, was sitting in the black Volkswagen Tiguan when a man opened the passenger door and told her to get out.

A second man then opened the driver’s door and a struggle ensued before the pair ran off towards Shipley Airedale Road.

The woman suffered “very minor” injuries in the incident, which happened at about 3.10pm on Saturday, February 3.

Both of the would-be robbers spoke with local accents and are believed to be in their 20s.

One is described as Asian or mixed race, about 5ft 10in tall and of medium build. He had his face covered with a hood.

The second man is described as Asian, skinny and about 5ft 10in tall. His clothes are said to have been “scruffy”.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring Bradford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.