The 10 areas in Leeds with the lowest crime reports - how does your area compare?

The 10 areas of Leeds with the lowest crime rates have been revealed - as well as the areas with the highest.

A Freedom of Information Act request submitted to West Yorkshire Police by the Yorkshire Evening Post has revealed the 10 policing wards with the fewest reports of crimes between April 1 2016 and March 31 2017, the most recent full year of figures available.

A burglar breaks into a house

'Policing wards' refer to the way the force manages each area, dividing Leeds up into zones for policing.

IN FULL - The 10 areas with the fewest reported crimes in Leeds last year

1. Harewood - 669

2. Adel & Wharfedale - 740

3. Garforth & Swillington - 923

4. Kippax & Methley - 1,011

5. Ardsley & Robin Hood - 1,198

6. Horsforth - 1,235

6. Alwoodley - 1,235

8. Guiseley & Rawdon - 1,285

9. Otley & Yeadon - 1,310

10. Wetherby - 1,366

LINK: The 10 areas in Leeds with the MOST reported crimes - see the top 10 here



ALL WARDS

2016-17 Wards breakdown (alphabetical order)

Adel & Wharfedale - 740

Alwoodley - 1,235

Ardsley & Robin Hood - 1,198

Armley - 4,806

Beeston and Holbeck - 4334

Bramley and Stanningley - 2,423

Burmantofts and Richmond Hill - 3,561

Caverley & Farsley - 1,684

Chapel Allerton - 2,593

City and Hunslet ward A - 12,533

City and Hunslet ward B - 3,719

Cross Gates and Whinmoor - 2,066

Farnley and Wortley Ward - 2,509

Garforth & Swillington - 923

Gipton and Harehills Ward - 5,009

Guiseley & Rawdon ward - 1,285

Harewood - 669

Headingley - 1,611

Horsforth - 1,235

Hyde Park and Woodhouse - 2,991

Killingbeck & Seacroft - 4,149

Kippax & Methley - 1,011

Kirkstall - 2,800

Middleton Park Ward - 3,249

Moortown Ward - 1,534

Morley North Ward - 1.966

Morley South Ward - 2,106

Otley and Yeadon ward - 1,310

Pudsey Ward - 1,633

Rothwell Ward - 1,372

Roundhay Ward - 1,891

Temple Newsam ward - 2,017

Weetwood Ward - 1,474

Wetherby ward - 1,366