The 12 best sun trap bars and pubs in Leeds city centre

Have your say

It is officially the start of summer and we’re all set for a country-wide heat wave.

If you want to make the most of the sunny weather then here is our roundup of the top 12 sun traps in the city center.

Sunshine in Leeds

The Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen

Possibly the most popular bar to head to in the summer but for good reason.

The British seaside inspired roof terrace is one of the best spots in Leeds and is a guaranteed sunshine spot.

Get there quick though as spaces fill up fast and it is not unusual to see people slide into any available space left on the floor.

Find: The Belgrave, 1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP

A Nation of Shopkeepers

If you time it right, Nation offers one of the city’s finest sun traps.

The small garden is largely uncovered and has a great selection of wooden benches and booths for you to nab.

The shade can ease in as the day wears on, but comfort can be found in their great selection of beer.

Find: A Nation of Shopkeepers, 26-27 Cookridge St, Leeds LS2 3AG

Faversham

The Faversham has a great garden to soak up the sun.

It has a large conservatory and a decked south facing garden - which means it always has the sun!

During the summer the garden is often decked out with barbecues and DJs which makes it a fun trip.

Find: The Faversham, 1-5 Springfield Mount, Leeds LS2 9NG

Headrow House

Belgrave’s sister site, it’s unsurprising this is another popular spot.

The roof terrace spans two floors and is totally decked out with plenty of seating, an outside bar and often an open kitchen.

There is also a connecting bar called Redondo Beach which serves a smaller menu, but if you want something more substantial it won’t take long to head downstairs to the beer hall.

Find it: Headrow House, Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU

Banyan

Right in the heart of city square - the outdoor seating of Banyan is great for catching rays.

The Leeds branch of Banyan offers a great range of gins and a light summer menu if you get peckish.

The spot is often bustling when the sun comes out, as it’s very conveniently placed next to offices and the train station.

Find: Banyan, Toronto Square, 2 City Square, Leeds LS1 2ES

Calls Landing

Overlooking the River Aire, Calls Landing has one of the most picturesque beer gardens in Leeds.

It has a good amount of seating and plenty of room for standing with a drink.

They change their selection of cask ales regularly meaning you will always have a new drink to sip in the sun.

Find: Calls Landing, 36-38 The Calls, Leeds LS2 7EW

Water Lane Boathouse

Another one that looks over the canal, Water Lane Boathouse is a good spot to soak up the sun.

The outdoor area is very large and with a good number of tables available.

Brought to you by the owners of Belgrave and Headrow House, Water Lane Boathouse has the same great selection of craft beers and gins.

Find: Water Lane Boathouse, Canal Wharf, Leeds LS11 5PS

Dry Dock

Fancy sitting on a boat and soaking up the sea? Well, you can here in Leeds - technically.

The Dry Dock is a docked boat that also houses one of the largest roof terraces in Leeds.

There is a great view of the city’s landscape from the top deck but be warned - it’s a very popular spot.

Find: Dry Dock, Woodhouse Ln, Leeds LS2 3AX

Angelica

Right at the top of the Trinity center sits very busy hotspot, Angelica.

The cocktail bar offers some great panoramic views across Leeds from its wrap around terrace.

To access Angelica, customers can either enter via the top floor of the Trinity Leeds centre or via the private lift on Boar Lane next to the Holy Trinity Church.

Find: Angelica, Trinity Leeds, 70 Boar Ln, Leeds LS1 6HW

Parkside Tavern

Parkside Tavern has THREE beer gardens for punters so soak up the sun in.

The Merrion Street pub has plenty of seating available in its large beer gardens.

If the sun goes in, why not head inside and try out their dartboards and pool tables?

Find: Parkside Tavern, St Johns House, Merrion St, Leeds LS2 8JE

Issho

Technically Issho is a Japanese restaurant but it also boasts a 700 square foot terrace.

The Victoria Gate terrace is completely south facing meaning it gets the sun all day long.

They have a seasonal choice of cocktails and premium sake.

Find: Issho, Victoria Gate, Harewood St, Leeds LS2 7AU.

Candlebar

The scenic beer garden at Candlebar stretches out along the Leeds-Liverpool canal.

Tables are available in the sun and in the shade so everybody is catered for.

Wine is what they are famous for at this bar, although they also have a range of Japanese wines and whiskies here to go with their new sushi menu.

Find: Candlebar, Granary Wharf, Candle House, Leeds LS1 4GJ