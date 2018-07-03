The 160th Great Yorkshire Show: The weather forecast over the three-day event

July 10-12 marks the 160th anniversary of the Great Yorkshire Show, which will take place in Harrogate.

The Great Yorkshire Show celebrates the very best of farming, food and the countryside, and this well-manicured event has been highly attended from its first show over a century and a half ago.

The weather is set to be hot for the Great Yorkshire Show (Yorkshire Agricultural Society)

The current heatwave in the UK is set to continue throughout July and the warm weather is expected over the Great Yorkshire Show.

According to the Met Office UK Outlook for Saturday July 7 to Monday July 16, high pressure is set to build from the Atlantic during the weekend, with much of the UK staying dry and very warm with sunshine.

Winds will be light in most places but it will be breezier around coasts.

There is also the risk of cloudier and breezier conditions with some rain in the far north and northwest, particularly on Sunday.

Over its 160 years the Great Yorkshire Show has been held in all kinds of weather conditions, but what will the weather be like in Harrogate for next week’s event?

Tuesday July 10

The first day of the show is expected to be partly cloudy, but with temperature highs of 27° and lows of 13°. The humidity is expected to be 51%.



Wednesday July 11

Wednesday is also set to be partly cloudy, but again the temperature will be warm, reaching a peak of 26°, with lows of 12°. The humidity is expected to be 53%.

Thursday July 12

The last day of the show is expected to be warm and sunny with bright skies throughout the day.

The temperature will reach a peak of 26° and the humidity is expected to be 52%.