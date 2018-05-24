The 17th annual Great North Folk Festival returns tomorrow

May 25- 28 will see the return of the popular Great North Folk Festival. Located on the North York Moors, the Great North Folk Festival takes over the serene Botton Village with a friendly, fun and inclusive festival, which is enjoyed by both locals and visitors.

Botton Village is nestled in Danby Dale in the Esk Valley and is one of the most scenic areas in the North York Moors, offering visitors to the village an oasis of calm, beauty and serenity.

This year’s 17th festival will take place over the upcoming bank holiday and will feature a unique selection of hand-picked established artists, festival favourites, local singers and bands, alongside up and coming emerging talent.

Experience the handpicked programme of Folk and Roots Music with performances in fantastic venues from the best local, national and overseas artists.

Artists this year include acts such as Graham Brotton & Nicky Beckitt, Beth Burrows, Alter Ego, Dave Burland & The Awkward Squad, Boxwood Chessmen, among many others.

Not only will there be a wide selection of music throughout the weekend, there will also be traditional dances, a multitude of different workshops and demonstrations, a craft fair, a pop up Real Ale & Gin Bar and home cooking and organic Botton produce, showing the best of what North Yorkshire has to offer.

Enjoy Food from the ‘Acoustic Cafe' or try a magnificent local real ales from the Festival Bar.

In regards to facilities, there is a convenient and well run campsite with toilets and showers, but you can also just go for the day or if you decide to stay the weekend in this scenic valley, there’s plenty of local accommodation to choose from.

You can also get your very own festival t-shirt which says ‘Great North Folkie’ on the front and comes in a variety of colours, including black, purple, and red.

This year’s festival runs from Friday May 25 to Monday May 28 and the Festival Box Office opens at 3pm on Friday (events 5pm), events on Saturday and Sunday start at 10.30am - 23.30pm and Monday 10.30am - 5.00pm.

Prices:

Adult: £10.00

Child: £8.00

Concession: £8.00

For more information about this festival visit: festivalonthemoor.co.uk/folkweekend/

