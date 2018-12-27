The images that make you proud to be from Yorkshire

The 34 breath-taking Yorkshire Post pictures from 2018 that make you proud to be from God's Own County

The Yorkshire Post is famed for its remarkable imagery thanks to its award-winning photographers who manage to capture life in God's Own County to an exceptional level.

Here, we take a look through some of the highlights that cover every corner of this great region, and the people who call it home, whether they be toiling at work, out in the countryside or at our world famous events.

James Akers judges the daffodils at Harrogate Spring Flower Show

1. Harrogate Spring Flower Show

James Akers judges the daffodils at Harrogate Spring Flower Show
Finn Brigham on the alchemist table at the Magic and Mystery Exhibition at Barley Hall, York

2. Magic and Mystery

Finn Brigham on the alchemist table at the Magic and Mystery Exhibition at Barley Hall, York
An installation by artist Chiharu Shiota at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield

3. Yorkshire Sculpture Park

An installation by artist Chiharu Shiota at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield
Sparks fly at Sheffield Forgemaster

4. Forgemaster

Sparks fly at Sheffield Forgemaster
