The 34 breath-taking Yorkshire Post pictures from 2018 that make you proud to be from God's Own County
The Yorkshire Post is famed for its remarkable imagery thanks to its award-winning photographers who manage to capture life in God's Own County to an exceptional level.
Here, we take a look through some of the highlights that cover every corner of this great region, and the people who call it home, whether they be toiling at work, out in the countryside or at our world famous events.
1. Harrogate Spring Flower Show
James Akers judges the daffodils at Harrogate Spring Flower Show