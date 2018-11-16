The A64 Red Bus Cafe is for sale - here's how you can buy it

Fancy running one of the most recognisable cafes in Yorkshire?

The Red Bus Cafe on the A64 between Leeds and Bramham is loved by generations of motorists.

In September, the most recent owners of the converted 1968 double decker gave up running the cafe and it is now back on the market.

Local estate agents Anthony Sharpe, who specialise in commercial sales, are marketing the unusual catering unit, which stands in a lay-by off the A64.

The Walker family, who had taken over the lease in June 2017, admitted that the cafe had been difficult to run at a profit during their 15-month spell in the bus.

The part of the lay-by where the bus stands is on private land owned by the trustees of the Viscounts Pollington.

It has changed hands several times in the past decade - in 2008 teenager Vicky Gray, from Seacroft, gave the business a go, and by 2014 it was in the hands of Jo Keighron and her daughters.

The price of the bus is available only on application, and owners are also charged a £650 annual ground rent.

The business's entry on the Anthony Sharpe website reads:-

"Briefly the situation comprises a former red bus which has been converted to provide a café/takeaway. The ground floor is fully fitted out with a complete comprehensive kitchen range and facility. Customer seating is available at both first floor and to the rear of the ground floor (covered area). Further details in respect of the equipment which is to be retained is available upon request. There are no mains electricity facilities available, however power to the Red Bus Café is by way of a generator."