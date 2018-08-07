The benefits of buying a retirement property

Yorkshire has everything you need for fulfilling your twilight years

You’ve worked hard your whole life - you’ll want to kick back and relax in your retirement. However, the key to a happy retirement is to keep active; look after your physical and mental health; maintain and create meaningful relationships; take up new activities and hobbies.



Retired living developments in Yorkshire by McCarthy and Stone accommodate all of this, making sure you enjoy your retirement. Let’s look at what’s on offer.



Safe and secure

Every development has a quality security system installed, including a 24-hour emergency call centre and camera entry system. A House Manager is also on hand during office hours, to ensure the smooth day-to-day running of the development. Lift access is available throughout the building too.



You won’t have to worry about a thing.



Accessible

The beauty is in the details: sockets are at waist height, and en-suite bathrooms have slip-resistant flooring and lever taps for easier operation. The ovens are at a raised height too, to avoid unnecessary bending.

Wheelchair and lift access is available throughout the estates, alongside on-site parking.



Sociable

There is a range of facilities at each development including beautiful landscaped gardens, fully maintained by McCarthy and Stone’s expert team, and a stylish homeowners’ lounge, which is ideal for socialising or inviting friends and family to visit. There is also a convenient guest suite, so if friends want to spend some quality time and stop over, they can.

Lots to see and do

With charming villages, magnificent rolling countryside, stunning coastline and an abundance of local history, Yorkshire has so much to offer visitors and locals alike. The famous Yorkshire Dales provide miles and miles of mesmerising scenery, as well as outstanding wildlife, tranquillity and an abundance of walks.



Every development is built to a high specification, matched with quality management services to give homeowners peace of mind and the freedom to enjoy their retirement. The location of each development is carefully considered, to provide easy accessibility to a range of local amenities including shops, restaurants, doctors surgeries; ensuring retirees don’t have to go far to find everything they need.

For those looking to retire to Yorkshire, there is an abundance of exceptionally stunning locations for retirees to choose from and enjoy Retirement Living with McCarthy and Stone.



There are 12 developments to choose from: Cardinal Court in York, Devonshire Grange in Roundhay, Rogerson Court in Pocklington, Priestley Court and Chesterton Court in Ilkley, Hepworth Court in Brighouse, The Wickets in Settle, William Bradford Court in Bawtry, Sovereign Court in Stamford Bridge, Beckside Gardens in Guisborough, The Laureates in Cottingham and Chestnut Court in Bridlington. A further eight developments are coming soon in Brough, Ripon, Swanland, Beverley, Cleckheaton, Barnsley, Bingley and Stannington.

Those interested in Retirement Living in Yorkshire are encouraged to get in touch with McCarthy and Stone by simply calling: call 0800 153 3716 or by visiting www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/yorkshire