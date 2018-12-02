The best and strangest photos from Whitby's Krampus Run where 'dark spirit teases naughty children'

In parts of Europe on the 5th of December, the Eve of the Feast of St. Nicholas the Saint visits homes to give gifts to good children. He is accompanied by his dark counterpart The Krampus, who teases and punishes naughty boys and girls. Krampus festivals or runs are popular throughout Europe and now in America but have never been held in the UK, until 2015 with the very first Whitby Krampus Run, which was very well received even by naughty children and again in 2016 and 2017. All Photos copyright 2018 Charlotte Graham CAG Photography Ltd.

Whitby Krampus Run in photos Although this is a tradition from Austria, festive folklore characters from across the world are included in addition to the better-known Krampus.

Weird and wonderful characters descended on Whitby

Strange creatures from sea litter Creatures from the sea created from rubbish picked up on this years Whitby Beach Sweep clean-ups were at the event

Figures from Yorkshire legend and history Also featured in the event were figures from local legend and history, watch out for the Black Dog, Hobs, the Star Carr shaman.

