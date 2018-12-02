The best and strangest photos from Whitby's Krampus Run where 'dark spirit teases naughty children'
The annual Whitby Krampus Run was held this weekend with scores of weird and wonderful people turning up in the Yorkshire town.
In parts of Europe on the 5th of December, the Eve of the Feast of St. Nicholas the Saint visits homes to give gifts to good children. He is accompanied by his dark counterpart The Krampus, who teases and punishes naughty boys and girls. Krampus festivals or runs are popular throughout Europe and now in America but have never been held in the UK, until 2015 with the very first Whitby Krampus Run, which was very well received even by naughty children and again in 2016 and 2017. All Photos copyright 2018 Charlotte Graham CAG Photography Ltd.
1. Whitby Krampus Run in photos
Although this is a tradition from Austria, festive folklore characters from across the world are included in addition to the better-known Krampus. Photo: Charlotte Graham Photography