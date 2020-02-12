Coming soon the M&S Magic jeans

The best skinny jeans on the high street and how to wear now

Dear Style Clinic, I see skinny jeans are making a comeback and I'd love to try wearing them, although I’m not sure they suit me. How could I make them work for me?

Skinny jeans can be a bit Marmite. Those of us who still remember the pain and indignity that came with pouring ourselves into them in our teens (and then not being able to sit down) are reluctant to try again. But today’s skinny jeans feel more like comfy leggings, stretching easily, so worth another go for SS20.

Marks & Spencer jean campaign - Ivy skinny jeans cost 19.50

1. Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer jean campaign - Ivy skinny jeans cost 19.50
M&S
Matalan jeans cost 18

2. Matalan

Matalan jeans cost 18
Matalan
Betty Barclay jeans, 105

3. Betty Barclay

Betty Barclay jeans, 105
Betty Barclay
JD Williams jeans, up to size 32, 35

4. JD Williams

JD Williams jeans, up to size 32, 35
JD Williams
