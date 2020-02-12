The best skinny jeans on the high street and how to wear now
Dear Style Clinic, I see skinny jeans are making a comeback and I'd love to try wearing them, although I’m not sure they suit me. How could I make them work for me?
Skinny jeans can be a bit Marmite. Those of us who still remember the pain and indignity that came with pouring ourselves into them in our teens (and then not being able to sit down) are reluctant to try again. But today’s skinny jeans feel more like comfy leggings, stretching easily, so worth another go for SS20.
1. Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer jean campaign - Ivy skinny jeans cost 19.50