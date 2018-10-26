The Botanist in Leeds is hiring a Yorkshire pudding taste tester for £250

Fancy getting paid £250 to sample Yorkshire puddings?

The head chef at The Botanist in Trinity Leeds believes his Sunday lunch is the best in the city - and he's willing to pay for feedback.

Applicants must register their interest via community platform Airtasker.co.uk and share the story of their most memorable roast dinner. The Botanist team will pick their favourite and invite the writer into the restaurant to test the battered puds.

The lucky tester will be served a range of puddings made using different methods and be asked to give their views in exchange for £250.

