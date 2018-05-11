The Bradford City fire: Remembrance service taking place to mark 33 year anniversary

A remembrance service is taking place in the heart of Bradford today to mark the 33rd anniversary of the tragic Valley Parade fire.

READ: Why fighter jets and military aircraft will be tearing through Yorkshire's skies for a week

Today marks 33 years since a devastating fire at Bradford City's Valley Parade tragically claimed the lives of 56 football fans.

The Bantams were up against Lincoln City and over 11,000 fans filled Valley Parade as the home side were set to receive the Third Division Championship Trophy at theire final home match of the season.

54 Bradford fans were tragically killed in the fire, along with two Lincoln fans, and over 250 fans were left injured.

The fire took place in the Main Stand at Valley Parade around five minutes before the half time whistle.

READ: Transport Secretary Chris Grayling denies cancelling rail projects in Yorkshire and the North

A memorial service will take place in Centenary Square, Bradford at 11am today (Friday) and will include the laying of wreaths and prayers.

Directors, management, players and staff of the football club will be in attendance and the service will also include one minute's silence to allow those present to reflect on the tragic events and to pay their respects.

Bradford City are also inviting supporters to leave floral tributes at the Valley Parade fire memorial at the stadium.

The Main Stand will also be open from 12pm to offer supporters the opportunity for some quiet reflection on this day of remembrance