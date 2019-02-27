The broken kerbstone that cost a Yorkshire council £120,000 in damages after a woman was badly injured in a fall

A council has agreed to pay £120,000 damages after a woman was badly injured falling over a broken kerbstone in Bridlington.

The woman, who asked not to be named, was forced to give up her job as a carer after breaking her shoulder badly.

She has had two major operations, but they have been unsuccessful. However, she hopes a third will ease the pain.

East Riding Council denied responsibility for her injuries following the accident as she stepped onto a path from the road in March 2014, despite residents' complaints about the poor state of the road the previous year.

The 59-year-old, who cannot lift her arm above her waist, was left so reliant on her husband that he also had to give up his job.

She said the money would help pay back people they had borrowed money from after they were left on benefits.

Ever since the accident she has to sleep in an upright position, because lying down is too painful.

She said: “I have worked as a carer and looked after people for 30 years, but now my husband cares for me.

"It has been heartbreaking to be out of work and the pain has really got me down at times. Sometimes I just sit and cry at how this has impacted on my life.

"I have worked all my life and no longer being able to go out and earn makes me very sad."

The state of the road featured in the media in 2013, but the council only carried out repairs after the accident.

Solicitor Katy Nelson, of personal injury lawyers Hudgell Solicitors, which handled the woman's claim, said that the damage to the kerb – which had weeds growing out of it – should have been picked up during an inspection by the council.

She said: “It is simply not acceptable for local authorities to let roads and pavements fall into such a state of disrepair that they become a danger.”

"We were pleased that East Riding Council eventually recognised the impact of this fall on our client and her husband and offered a damages settlement which reflected this.”

East Riding Council has been approached for a comment.