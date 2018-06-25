The charity that turns historic Yorkshire buildings into quirky holiday homes

Thanks to the efforts of conservation charity The Landmark Trust, these small but impressive historic buildings in Yorkshire have been preserved.

The organisation has converted them into holiday homes that can be hired out.

They range from a traditional Dales farmhouse to a castle gatehouse and an 18th-century tower.

The charity was founded in 1965 and is concerned with the protection and renovation of historic buildings which are too small to be taken over by larger heritage bodies such as the National Trust. They now manage over 200 buildings.

Cawood Castle

The 15th-century gatehouse and banqueting hall are the only remnants of a fortified palace once owned by the Archbishops of York. Much of the structure was demolished after the Civil War. Cardinal Wolsey was arrested for treason on King Henry VIII's orders here. The gatehouse later became a courtroom until it was taken over by The Landmark Trust.

The Grammar School, Kirby Hill

Located off the A66 road at the top of North Yorkshire, this old schoolhouse was founded in the reign of Queen Mary. A unique local system of governance was used whereby parishioners were elected as 'wardens' of the school and chosen by a lottery system. The school closed in the 1950s but the old bell survives.

The Pigsty, Robin Hood's Bay

This Grade II-listed folly must be the most picturesque pigsty in the world. It was genuinely used to house livestock, and was built in 1891 by a local squire, who had been inspired by Mediterranean architecture.

Calverley Old Hall

The medieval manor house between Leeds and Bradford has a great hall dating from the 15th century. It was the home of the Calverley family for centuries, and was the site of a grisly murder in 1605, when Walter Calverley killed two of his sons in a fit of madness. The Landmark Trust bought the property in 1981.

Cowside, Langstrothdale

This traditional Dales farmhouse dates from the 18th century and has stunning views of Upper Wharfedale. During restoration work, wall paintings from the King James Bible were discovered in the parlour.

Beamsley Hospital, Skipton

This 16th-century almshouse was founded during an era when charity for women without close male relatives was limited. There was accommodation for 13 poor widows, and the grounds included a chapel. The building remained in use as a women's charitable home until the 1970s.

Culloden Tower, Richmond

Built as an ornamental folly in 1746 by the local MP, John Yorke. It has four storeys and a roof terrace linked by a spiral staircase. The surrounding Yorke House was demolished in 1823 and the estate's parkland and tower remained. It became a victim of vandalism until rescue and restoration in 1981.