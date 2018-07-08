The five Yorkshire agricultural shows you must visit this summer

The strong farming tradition in the county is reflected in the number of agricultural shows held throughout the summer.

Great Yorkshire Show

The UK’s premier agricultural show welcomes more than 130,000 visitors through the gates in Harrogate. This year marks the 160th show with livestock including cattle, sheep, horses and pigs and several breed societies holding their annual shows.

Runs from Tuesday to Thursday, greatyorkshireshow.co.uk

Driffield Show

The show, which is now in its 143rd year, promises to be an action-packed day. As well as livestock and horses in the main ring, stuntman the Kangaroo Kid will perform on his quad bikes. The Heavy Horse classes and the Sheep Show are both returning as well.

July 18, driffieldshowground.co.uk

Bingley Show

The show in Myrtle Park has classes for every type of animal, not just livestock. Cats, cavies, mice, horses and cattle are among the animals vying for a rosette. In the main ring will be stunt rider Jamie Squibb and his team who will perform breathtaking jumps and mid-air stunts.

July 21, yorkshirenet.co.uk

The Ryedale Show

A traditional show held in a natural amphitheatre, there are eight rings exhibiting sheep, goats, pigs and cattle. Other attractions include a fur and feather section, a produce tent and children’s classes while there will also be a sheepdog trial and more than 200 trade stands.

July 31, ryedaleshow.org.uk

Keighley Show

Handicrafts, produce and horticulture are in the mix at Marley Fields. Horses, cattle and sheep will be on show, along with guinea pigs and smaller animals. There are children’s classes, a falconry display and Swales in the Dales will be back with their stone carving.

September 1, keighleyshow.co.uk