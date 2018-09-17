The five Yorkshire waterfalls which are well worth a visit

Yorkshire has its fair share of beautiful waterfalls.

Some are slightly off the beaten path, but here are five well worth a visit.

Hardraw force

England’s highest single drop waterfall is set within the grounds of the historic Green Dragon Pub near Hawes. The waterfall is open daily with a turnstile fee to enter. There is also a newly opened Beck Side path and heritage centre which has toilets and a tea-room. Hardrawforce.com

Aysgarth Falls

The broad limestone steps known as the falls, are found in Wensleydale and along the path of the River Ure. Although not particularly high they are spectacular in their own way and have been featured in films including Kevin Costner’s Robin Hood Prince of Thieves. Yorkshire-dales.com

Janet’s Foss

A small but beautiful waterfall just outside the village of Malham. It was reputedly home to Janet Queen of the Fairies. The lime-rich water has also deposited a screen of spongy moss-covered tufa. There is a lovely walk from Malham Village to Janet’s Foss suitable for the whole family. Yorkshiredales.org.uk

Thornton Force

Arguably one of the most impressive waterfalls in the Yorkshire Dales, it has been created as direct result of the Craven Fault, which sees the river plunge over a cliff of Great Scar limestone. It is part of the Ingleton Waterfalls Trail maintained by the Ingleton Scenery Company. Yorkshire-dales.com

Lumb Falls

A place known locally for wild swimming as the falls form a natural pool. It lies between Hardcastle Crags and Shackleton Moor near Hebden Bridge, and inspired Six Young Men by Ted Hughes. Overhung with ferns and ivy, it looks like a Japanese garden with mossy cliffs spouting small waterfalls.