The full list of aircraft taking part in Mi Amigo memorial flypast over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield
On Friday February 22 2019 10 British and US aircraft will take part in a flypast over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield to mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of the American bomber Mi Amigo.
This is the full list of the aircraft that are scheduled to take part.
1. Mi Amigo
The flypast marks the 75th anniversary of the crash of Mi Amigo
2. KC -135 Stratotanker
The huge refuelling aircraft will be taking part. (ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
3. Typhoons x2
Two RAF Typhoons will roar over Sheffield. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Getty Images)
4. CV-22 Osprey
This distinctive aircraft will also be taking part. (Photo by Dennis Taylor/USAF/Getty Images)
