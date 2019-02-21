The flypast will mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of Mi Amigo

The full list of aircraft taking part in Mi Amigo memorial flypast over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield

On Friday February 22 2019 10 British and US aircraft will take part in a flypast over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield to mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of the American bomber Mi Amigo.

This is the full list of the aircraft that are scheduled to take part.

1. Mi Amigo

2. KC -135 Stratotanker

3. Typhoons x2

4. CV-22 Osprey

