The full list of road closures in Yorkshire during the Tour de Yorkshire

As residents and cyclists gear up for the Tour de Yorkshire 2018, we bring you a comprehensive list of road closures and restrictions throughout Yorkshire during the weekend.
The spectacle kicks off for stage one in Beverley on Thursday, May 3 and takes in Ilkley, Doncaster, Barnsley Rotherham, Halifax and Scarborough among other towns before the grand finale in Leeds on Sunday, May 6.
Below is a list of road closures that cover the whole weekend, but predominantly Friday and Sunday.
All roads along the routes will have a rolling road block of around 30 minutes as the cyclists pass through.
All race timings can be found by visiting: https://letour.yorkshire.com/information/timings
LEEDS
(All roads are whole roads unless otherwise stated)
Friday, May 4
These roads will only be closed for as long as required to allow each race to pass. The closure will be put in place by the police who are escorting the race. The race caravan will travel on open roads and the police will hold traffic at stopping points along the route as determined by the event organisers. Closures for the caravan will be approximately 10 minutes duration.
All of the below roads will have a rolling road block between 10.15am and 6.30pm and will be closed for as long as required:
A656 Barnsdale Road, Leeds/Wakefield Boundary to Longdike Lane
B6137 Longdike Lane
B6137 High Street
B6137 Leeds Road
A63 Selby Road, Leeds Road to Lidgett Lane
B6137 Lidgett Lane
B6137 Main Street
Town End, Aberford Road to Barwick Road
Barwick Road
Long Lane
Leeds Road
Main Street
Station Road
Scholes Lane
A64 York Road, Scholes Lane to Thorner Lane
Thorner Lane
Lower Sandhills
Main Street
Church View
Milner Lane
Holme Farm Lane, Milner Lane to Mill Lane
Mill Lane, Holme Farm Road to Rigton Green
Rigton Green, Mill Lane to Rigton Bank
Rigton Bank
Keswick Lane
Wike Lane, Keswick Lane to Main Street
Main Street
Lumby Lane
A659 Harewood Avenue
A659 The Avenue
A61 Harrogate Road, The Avenue to the North Yorks boundary at Harewood Bridge
Note: The race route passes into North Yorkshire along Harrogate Road, Weeton Lane, Main Street, Wescoe Hill Lane, Castley Lane and A658 Harrogate Road returning into the Leeds City Council area over Pool Bridge. This section of the route is included in the Traffic Regulation Order promoted for the event by North Yorkshire County Council.
A658 Main Street, Pool
A658 Pool Bank New Road, Main Street to Old Pool Bank
Old Pool Bank FIXED CLOSURE
A660 Leeds Road, Old Pool Bank to Leeds Road
Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road to Gay Lane
Gay Lane
Bondgate
Kirkgate
Manor Square
Clapgate
Bridge Street
Billam’s Hill
Weston Lane
Additional closures to effect race and crowd safety
These roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential access, for the period stated below.
Old Pool Bank, Pool Pool Bank New Road to Leeds Road 6am to 6.30pm
Woodacre Lane, Bardsey 9.30am to 3pm
People are prohibited from stopping or towing between midnight and 6.30pm on the following roads:
A656 Barnsdale Road, Leeds/Wakefield Boundary to Longdike Lane
B6137 Longdike Lane
B6137 High Street
B6137 Leeds Road
A63 Selby Road, Leeds Road to Lidgett Lane
B6137 Lidgett Lane
B6137 Main Street
Town End, Aberford Road to Barwick Road
Barwick Road
Long Lane
Leeds Road
Main Street
Station Road
Scholes Lane
A64 York Road, Scholes Lane to Thorner Lane
Thorner Lane
Lower Sandhills
Main Street
Church View
Milner Lane
Holme Farm Lane, Milner Lane to Mill Lane
Mill Lane, Holme Farm Road to Rigton Green
Rigton Green, Mill Lane to Rigton Bank
Rigton Bank
Keswick Lane
Wike Lane, Keswick Lane to Main Street
Main Street
Lumby Lane
A659 Harewood Avenue
A659 The Avenue
A61 Harrogate Road, The Avenue to the North Yorkshire boundary at Harewood Bridge
A658 Main Street, Pool
A658 Pool Bank New Road, Main Street to Old Pool Bank
Old Pool Bank, Pool Bank New Road to Leeds Road
A660 Leeds Road, Old Pool Bank to Leeds Road
Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road to Gay Lane
Gay Lane
Bondgate
Kirkgate
Manor Square
Clapgate
Bridge Street
Billam’s Hill
Weston Lan
Sunday, May 6
All of the below roads will have a rolling road block between 3.30pm and 6.30pm and will be closed for as long as required:
These roads will only be closed for as long as required to allow the race to pass. The closure will be put in place by the police who are escorting the race. The race caravan will travel on open roads and the police will hold traffic at stopping points along the route as determined by the event organisers. Closures for the caravan will be approximately 10 minutes duration.
Newall Carr Road, Leeds / North Yorks Boundary to Billams Hill
Billams Hill
Bridge Street
Clapgate
Manor Square
Kirkgate
Bondgate
Gay Lane
East Chevin Road FIXED CLOSURE
Bramhope Old Lane
Old Lane
A658 Pool Bank New Road
A659 Arthington Lane, Pool Bank New Road to Black Hill Road
Black Hill Road FIXED CLOSURE
Arthington Road FIXED CLOSURE
Arthington Road, Black Hill Lane to Eccup Lane
Eccup Lane, Arthington Road to Church Lane
Church Lane
A660 Otley Road, Church Lane to New Adel Lane
New Adel Lane
Otley Old Road, New Adel Lane to Spen Lane
Spen Lane
A6120 Ring Road West, Park Spen Lane to Spen Lane
Spen Lane
Abbey Walk
A65 Abbey Road, Abbey Walk to Bridge Road
B6157 Bridge Road
Wyther Lane
Armley Ridge Road, Wyther Lane to Cockshott Lane
Cockshott Lane
A647 Stanningley Road, Cockshott Lane to Ledgard Way
Ledgard Way
Canal Road, Ledguard Way to Viaduct Road
Viaduct Road
Burley Place
Willow Road
Burley Road, Willow Road to Burley Street
Burley Street
Park Lane FIXED CLOSURE
Westgate FIXED CLOSURE
The Headrow FIXED CLOSURE
Additional road closures to effect race and crowd safety:
These roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential access to properties, between 6am and 6.30pm.
East Chevin Road
Black Hill Road
Arthington Road, Black Hill Road to Black Hill Lane
These roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential access to properties, between midnight and 10pm:
Park Lane, Burley Street to Westgate
Westgate
The Headrow, Westgate to Albion Street
Great George Street, Portland Street to Dudley Way
Calverley Street, South Parade to Portland Street
Portland Crescent
Portland Gate
Cookridge Street
Oxford Place
Alexander Street
Park Row, The Headrow to South Parade
Rossington Street
Percival Street
Vernon Street
St. Anne’s Street, The Light car park to Cookridge Street
The following roads will be effected between 5am and 10.30pm:
St Mark’s Road, Raglan Road to Servia Hill
Cathcart Street / Raglan Road at the junction with St Mark’s Road
People are prohibited from stopping or towing between midnight and 6.30pm on the following roads:
Newall Carr Road Leeds / North Yorks Boundary to Billams Hill
Billams Hill
Bridge Street
Clapgate
Manor Square
Kirkgate
Bondgate
Gay Lane
East Chevin Road
Bramhope Old Lane
Old Lane
A658 Pool Bank New Road
A659 Arthington Lane, Pool Bank New Road to Black Hill Road
Black Hill Road
Arthington Road, Black Hill Road to Eccup Lane
Eccup Lane, Arthington Road to Church Lane
Church Lane
A660 Otley Road, Church Lane to New Adel Lane
New Adel Lane
Otley Old Road, New Adel Lane to Spen Lane
Spen Lane
A6120 Ring Road West, Park Spen Lane to Spen Lane
Spen Lane
Abbey Walk
A65 Abbey Road, Abbey Walk to Bridge Road
B6157 Bridge Road
Wyther Lane
Armley Ridge Road, Wyther Lane to Cockshott Lane
Cockshott Lane
A647 Stanningley Road, Cockshott Lane to Ledgard Way
Ledgard Way
Canal Road, Ledguard Way to Viaduct Road
Viaduct Road
Burley Place
Willow Road
Burley Road, Willow Road to Burley Street
Burley Street
The following roads have a prohibition on stopping and towing zone on both Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6:
Park Lane, Burley Street to Westgate
Westgate
The Headrow, Westgate to Albion Street
Great George Street, Portland Street to Dudley Way
Calverley Street, South Parade to Portland Street
Portland Crescent
Portland Gate
Cookridge Street
Oxford Place
Alexander Street
Park Row, The Headrow to South Parade
Rossington Street
Percival Street
Vernon Street
St. Anne’s Street, The Light car park to Cookridge Street
Between midnight on Saturday, May 5 and 10.30pm on Sunday, May 6:
St Mark’s Street, Raglan Road to Servia Street
Parking for blue badge holders only - suspension of existing parking places on Sunday, May 6:
Calverley Street Pay and Display and Loading bays between Portland Way & Willow Terrace Road
Park Square West
Park Square North
Park Square East
Temporary one-way traffic flow to assist the safe management of access to/from car parks on Sunday, May 6 between 5am and 10.30pm:
Rampart Road from Woodhouse Street to Woodhouse Lane
Temporary banned right turn to assist the safe management of access to/from car parks between 5am and 10.30pm:
Rampart Road, Woodhouse Lane (northbound)
Woodhouse Lane (northbound), Rampart Road
A temporary speed limit of 20MPH will be in place on the following roads between midnight and 6.30pm on Sunday, May 6:
A659 Otley Road, Weardley Lane to A61 Harrogate Road
A61 Harrogate Road from a point 1000m west of the junction with A659 Otley Road to the North Yorks boundary at Harewood Bridge
DONCASTER
STAGE ONE - THURSDAY 3 MAY WOMEN'S RACE (Starts Beverley 8.40am, all timings approximate)
Sykehouse 11.14
Fosterhouses 11.20
Fishlake 11.23
Stainforth 11.27
Dunscroft 11.30
Hatfield 11.32
Hatfield Woodhouse 11.36
Blaxton 11.50
Auckley 11.54
Bessacarr 12.01
Bennetthorpe (finish) 12.08
STAGE ONE - THURSDAY 3 MAY MEN'S RACE (Starts Beverley 13.50pm, all timings approximate)
Sykehouse 17.18
Fosterhouses 17.24
Fishlake 17.26
Stainforth 17.30
Dunscroft 17.33
Hatfield 17.35
Hatfield Woodhouse 17.38
Blaxton 17.51
Auckley 17.55
Bessacarr 18.01
Bennetthorpe 18.08 (finish)
STAGE TWO - FRIDAY 4 MAY WOMEN'S RACE (Starts Barnsley 9.05am, all timings approximate)
Conisbrough 9.45am
Denaby Main 9.50am
Mexborough 9.53am
Adwick on Dearne 9.58am
Harlington 10.01
Barnburgh 10.02
Hooton Pagnell 10.11
Iklley (finish) 12.21
STAGE TWO - FRIDAY 4 MAY MEN'S RACE (Starts Barnsley 14.20pm, all timings approximate)
Conisbrough 15.33pm
Denaby Main 15.37
Mexborough 15.40
Adwick on Dearne 15.44
Harlington 15.47
Barnburgh 15.47
Hooton Pagnell 15.55
Iklley (finish) 17.48
Which roads will be closed?
As the races go through Doncaster, there will be a ‘rolling road closure’ along the route.
These are due to start and finish around 30-45 minutes before and after the race passes through.
Certain parts of the route such as Bennetthorpe and South Parade will be closed the entire day.
Roads will be closed from 6pm Wednesday 2 May until 9pm Thursday 3 May.
For access, call 01302 736000
The following locations ALL have 'No Stopping' restrictions that must be adhered to by law:
Pinfold Lane, Fishlake (from Sour Lane to Dirty Lane) 3 May - 07:00 - 19.00 High Street, Hatfield (from Station Road to Old Thorne Road) 3 May - 07:00 - 19:00 Bawtry Road, Bessacarr (from 30 metres S/W junction with Plumpton Park Road to Bawtry Road) 3 May 07:00 - 19:00 Bawtry Road, Doncaster (from Bawtry Road to Racecourse Roundabout) 3 May 07:00 - 19:00 Bennetthorpe, Bennetthorpe (from junction with A18 Carr House Road, continuing into South Parade 2 May 18:00 to 20.00 3 May South Parade, Doncaster (continuing from South Parade Junction with Thorne Road) 2 May 18:00 to 20.00 3 May Adwick Road, Mexborough (from A6023 Doncaster Road to Arnold Crescent) 4 May - 07:00-19:00 Hooton Pagnell (Junction with North Field Road 155 metres west of its junction with Butt Lane) 4 May - 07:00-19:00 What about parking? There are the usual range of parking options available in Doncaster town centre.
EAST COAST
Saturday May 5
Filey
For those wanting to watch the race in Filey, parking will be restricted on the sea front but there will be ample long stay parking available at Filey Country Park and West Avenue. The race is due in Filey between 4.48pm and 5.09pm.
Cote de Silpho
Parking in the area of the climb will be limited and spectators travelling by car may have to walk some distance to the climb. Those driving are asked to park responsibly and get there early – the race is due at the climb from about 4.16pm to 4.34pm.
The climb will be closed to vehicles from 1.00pm to 5.00pm.
Scarborough
The race is scheduled to reach Scarborough for the first time at 4.29pm before heading out to Filey, then back to Scarborough for the grand finale in North Bay at 5.26pm. As the race passes through Scarborough twice, some roads will be closed for longer. Traffic congestion is expected in the town centre, particularly the A165 between Valley Bridge and Queen Margaret’s Road.
Residents and visitors are asked to avoid driving in the area between Valley Bridge and Queen Margaret’s Road between 3pm and 6pm if possible and to allow additional time for their journey.
A summary of the road closures in Scarborough and the surrounding area is below:
Closed 1pm to 5.30pm – Cote de Silpho and Silpho
Closed 4pm to 5.15pm – A165 Peasholm Roundabout to Valley Bridge
Closed 4pm to 6pm – Scarborough A165 Valley Bridge to Queen Margaret’s Road
Closed 4.40pm to 6pm – Stoney Haggs Lane to Queen Margaret’s Road
Closed 3pm to 6pm – Foreshore Road
Closed 1pm to 6pm – Sandside
Closed 6am to 11.59pm – North Bay (Marine Drive/Royal Albert Drive)
BARNSLEY
Road closures from 10pm Thursday, May 3 – 10pm Friday, May 4
Church Street
St Mary’s Gate
Sadler Gate
3am – 10pm Friday, May 4
Hanson Street
Royal Street
Falcon Street
Eastgate
Regent Street
County Way
Regent Street South
6am – 10pm Friday, May 4
Market Hill
Kendray Street
Eldon Street
Cheapside
May Day Green
Peel Square
Market Street
Queen Street
Albert Street
Shambles Street (exiting town)
Midland Street (open to taxis only)
Women’s race, Friday, May 4 – (additional to Phase 3 between 8.30am and 9.45am)
Harborough Hill
Westway
Shambles Street
Wellington Street
Island Corner
New Street
Church Lane
St Mary’s Place
Pall Mall
Old Mill lane
Eldon Street North
Wesley Street
Sheffield Road/A61
Friday, May 4 – (additional to Phase 3 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm)
Shambles Street
Church Lane
St Mary’s Place
Old Mill lane
Road closure King of the Mountain – Côte de Blacker Hill
A full road closure will be implemented in this area from 6am – 7pm on Friday 4 May to ensure the safety of spectators on site throughout the day. Women’s race, Friday 4 May – rolling
Thurgoland Bank - A full road closure will be implemented in this area from 1:30pm – 3:30pm on Friday 4 May to ensure the safety of spectators.
Men’s race, Friday 4 May – rolling road closure
The race is expected to arrive in the area at approximately 2.30pm with the rolling road closure to be implemented between 20 and 45 minutes in advance of race arrival. All on street parking will be prohibited between 2pm – 3.30pm. All vehicles must be moved to an alternative location during this period.
Women’s race, Friday 4 May – rolling road closure
A full road closure will be in place on Old Mill Lane and Church Street from 8.30am to 9.45am which means there will be no access into Barnsley town centre from Huddersfield Road between this time. The race will be leaving Barnsley town centre at 9am with the rolling road closure to be implemented between 20 and 45 minutes in advance of race arrival. Please plan your day around these requirements. All on street parking will be prohibited between 8.15am – 9.30am. All vehicles must be moved to an alternative location during this period.
Men’s race, Friday 4 May – rolling road closure
A rolling road closure will be implemented on Huddersfield Road from 1.40pm to 2.40pm. The race will leave the town hall at 2:20pm and is expected to arrive in the area at approximately 2.25pm with the rolling road closure to be implemented between 20 and 45 minutes in advance of race arrival.
NORTH YORKSHIRE
Friday, May 4
Rolling road closures will be in place while the race passes the following locations:
Men's race
Weeton 4.15pm to 5.30pm
Weston 5pm to 6.15pm
Askwith 5pm to 6.15pm
Women's race
Weeton 11.10am to 12.25pm
Weston 11.35am to 12.50pm
Askwith 11.35am to 12.50pm
Saturday, May 5
Richmond Market place closed 6am to 23.59pm
Catterick 12.50pm to 1.50pm
Bellerby 12.50pm to 1.50pm
Leyburn 1pm to 2pm
Constable Burton 1.20pm to 2.20pm
Patrick Brompton 1.20pm to 2.20pm
Crakehall 1.20pm to 2.20pm
Bedale 1.30pm to 2.30pm
Leeming Bar 1.30pm to 2.30pm
Morton-on-Swale 1.40pm to 2.40pm
Ainderby Steeple 1.40pm to 2.40pm
Northallerton 1.45pm to 2.45pm
Thornton-le-Street 2pm to 3pm
Thirsk 2pm to 3pm
Sutton-under-Whitestonecliffe 2.15pm to 3.15pm
Côte de Sutton Bank 10.30am to 4.30pm
Helmsley 2.40pm to 3.40pm
Kirkbymoorside 2.45pm to 4pm
Pickering 3pm to 4.15pm
Thornton-le-Dale 3pm to 4.15pm
Allerston 3.15pm to 4.30pm
Ebberston 3.15pm to 4.30pm
Snainton 3.15pm to 4.30pm
West Ayton 3.30pm to 4.45pm
Hackness 3.45pm to 5pm
Côte de Silpho 1pm to 5.30pm
Silpho 1pm to 5.30pm
Scalby 4pm to 5.15pm
Scarborough 4pm to 5.15pm
Filey 4.15pm to 5.35pm
Muston 4.30pm to 5.45pm
Cayton 4.40pm to 6pm
Seame 4.40pm to 6pm
Scarborough - Foreshore Road closed 3pm to 6pm and Sandside closed 1pm to 6pm
Sunday, May 6
Sutton-in-Craven 12.40pm to 1.40pm
Skipton 12.50pm to 1.50pm
Embsay 12.50pm to 1.50pm
Côte de Bardon Moor 1pm to 2pm
Burnsall 1.15pm to 2.20pm
Threshfield 1.15pm to 2.20pm
Kettlewell 1.30pm to 2.35pm
Côte de Park Rash 10.30am to 4.30pm
Horsehouse 10.30am to 4.30pm
Carlton 2pm to 3.20pm
Middleham 2pm to 3.20pm
East Witton 2.15pm to 3.20pm
Masham 2.30pm to 3.45pm
Kirkby Malzeard 2.30pm to 3.45pm
Pateley Bridge 3pm to 4.15pm
Côte de Greenhow Hill 8am to 5pm
Greenhow Village 8am to 5pm
Thruscross 3.20pm to 4.40pm
Blubberhouses 3.20pm to 4.40pm
ROTHERHAM
These are the main roads affected:
Barrowfield Lane
Main Street
Cortworth Lane and Hoober Lane at Wentworth,
Wentworth Road
Victoria Street and Hooton Road in Swinton
Kilnhurst Road to the A630 Doncaster Road to Hooton Roberts before the race enters Doncaster.
Road closures and affected roads
There will be temporary rolling road closures in the morning, when the women’s race passes through, and mid-afternoon, when the men’s race takes place. These are likely to be of no more than 20-30 minutes and roads will re-open as soon as the riders have passed through.
Women’s Race – Timings and Road Closures
Cyclists will leave the starting line in Barnsley at 9am. Timings for the local area are expected to be as follows (all timings are approximate):
Wentworth
9.24am - 9.26am
Hoober
9.29am - 9.32am
Swinton
9.36am - 9.40am
Kilnhurst
9.38am - 9.41am
Hooton Roberts
9.41am - 9.46am
The route, which comes into the borough at Wentworth, will be closed from 9am ahead of the race passing through. All roads in the borough are expected to be open again by 10.15am.
Men’s Race – Timings and Road Closures
The men’s race leaves Barnsley Town Centre at 2.30pm. The route will be closed from 2.45pm, with all roads in the borough expected to be reopened by 4pm.
Wentworth
3.15 pm - 3.19 pm
Hoober
3.19 pm - 3.24 pm
Swinton
3.25 pm - 3.30 pm
Kilnhurst
3.26 pm - 3.32 pm
Hooton Roberts
3.30 pm - 3.36 pm
HALIFAX
Most will be rolling road closures lasting no more than 30 minutes; these will be managed by 30 moto police. There is a clearway along the route and parked vehicles must be off the race route in good time.
In Halifax, the centre of the town will be fully closed to unauthorised vehicular traffic from 6am until 3pm on Sunday, May 6. This is to accommodate the team buses and support vehicles for the race that will be parked along Horton Street, Market Street and Russell Street. The area is fully accessible for pedestrians that will have the opportunity to see the cyclists arriving on the team buses and preparing for the race