The full list of road closures in Yorkshire during the Tour de Yorkshire

As residents and cyclists gear up for the Tour de Yorkshire 2018, we bring you a comprehensive list of road closures and restrictions throughout Yorkshire during the weekend.

The Tour passes through Saltergate.'PIC: Bruce Rollinson

The spectacle kicks off for stage one in Beverley on Thursday, May 3 and takes in Ilkley, Doncaster, Barnsley Rotherham, Halifax and Scarborough among other towns before the grand finale in Leeds on Sunday, May 6.

Below is a list of road closures that cover the whole weekend, but predominantly Friday and Sunday.

All roads along the routes will have a rolling road block of around 30 minutes as the cyclists pass through.

All race timings can be found by visiting: https://letour.yorkshire.com/information/timings

LEEDS

Tour de Yorkshire

(All roads are whole roads unless otherwise stated)

Friday, May 4

These roads will only be closed for as long as required to allow each race to pass. The closure will be put in place by the police who are escorting the race. The race caravan will travel on open roads and the police will hold traffic at stopping points along the route as determined by the event organisers. Closures for the caravan will be approximately 10 minutes duration.

All of the below roads will have a rolling road block between 10.15am and 6.30pm and will be closed for as long as required:

Tour de France departs from Leeds in 2014 at the exact same spot this year's Tour de Yorkshire will finish. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

A656 Barnsdale Road, Leeds/Wakefield Boundary to Longdike Lane

B6137 Longdike Lane

B6137 High Street

B6137 Leeds Road

The Tour in South Yorkshire

A63 Selby Road, Leeds Road to Lidgett Lane

B6137 Lidgett Lane

B6137 Main Street

Town End, Aberford Road to Barwick Road

Barwick Road

Long Lane

Leeds Road

Main Street

Station Road

Scholes Lane

A64 York Road, Scholes Lane to Thorner Lane

Thorner Lane

Lower Sandhills

Main Street

Church View

Milner Lane

Holme Farm Lane, Milner Lane to Mill Lane

Mill Lane, Holme Farm Road to Rigton Green

Rigton Green, Mill Lane to Rigton Bank

Rigton Bank

Keswick Lane

Wike Lane, Keswick Lane to Main Street

Main Street

Lumby Lane

A659 Harewood Avenue

A659 The Avenue

A61 Harrogate Road, The Avenue to the North Yorks boundary at Harewood Bridge

Note: The race route passes into North Yorkshire along Harrogate Road, Weeton Lane, Main Street, Wescoe Hill Lane, Castley Lane and A658 Harrogate Road returning into the Leeds City Council area over Pool Bridge. This section of the route is included in the Traffic Regulation Order promoted for the event by North Yorkshire County Council.

A658 Main Street, Pool

A658 Pool Bank New Road, Main Street to Old Pool Bank

Old Pool Bank FIXED CLOSURE

A660 Leeds Road, Old Pool Bank to Leeds Road

Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road to Gay Lane

Gay Lane

Bondgate

Kirkgate

Manor Square

Clapgate

Bridge Street

Billam’s Hill

Weston Lane

Additional closures to effect race and crowd safety

These roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential access, for the period stated below.

Old Pool Bank, Pool Pool Bank New Road to Leeds Road 6am to 6.30pm

Woodacre Lane, Bardsey 9.30am to 3pm

People are prohibited from stopping or towing between midnight and 6.30pm on the following roads:

A656 Barnsdale Road, Leeds/Wakefield Boundary to Longdike Lane

B6137 Longdike Lane

B6137 High Street

B6137 Leeds Road

A63 Selby Road, Leeds Road to Lidgett Lane

B6137 Lidgett Lane

B6137 Main Street

Town End, Aberford Road to Barwick Road

Barwick Road

Long Lane

Leeds Road

Main Street

Station Road

Scholes Lane

A64 York Road, Scholes Lane to Thorner Lane

Thorner Lane

Lower Sandhills

Main Street

Church View

Milner Lane

Holme Farm Lane, Milner Lane to Mill Lane

Mill Lane, Holme Farm Road to Rigton Green

Rigton Green, Mill Lane to Rigton Bank

Rigton Bank

Keswick Lane

Wike Lane, Keswick Lane to Main Street

Main Street

Lumby Lane

A659 Harewood Avenue

A659 The Avenue

A61 Harrogate Road, The Avenue to the North Yorkshire boundary at Harewood Bridge

A658 Main Street, Pool

A658 Pool Bank New Road, Main Street to Old Pool Bank

Old Pool Bank, Pool Bank New Road to Leeds Road

A660 Leeds Road, Old Pool Bank to Leeds Road

Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road to Gay Lane

Gay Lane

Bondgate

Kirkgate

Manor Square

Clapgate

Bridge Street

Billam’s Hill

Weston Lan

Sunday, May 6

All of the below roads will have a rolling road block between 3.30pm and 6.30pm and will be closed for as long as required:

These roads will only be closed for as long as required to allow the race to pass. The closure will be put in place by the police who are escorting the race. The race caravan will travel on open roads and the police will hold traffic at stopping points along the route as determined by the event organisers. Closures for the caravan will be approximately 10 minutes duration.

Newall Carr Road, Leeds / North Yorks Boundary to Billams Hill

Billams Hill

Bridge Street

Clapgate

Manor Square

Kirkgate

Bondgate

Gay Lane

East Chevin Road FIXED CLOSURE

Bramhope Old Lane

Old Lane

A658 Pool Bank New Road

A659 Arthington Lane, Pool Bank New Road to Black Hill Road

Black Hill Road FIXED CLOSURE

Arthington Road FIXED CLOSURE

Arthington Road, Black Hill Lane to Eccup Lane

Eccup Lane, Arthington Road to Church Lane

Church Lane

A660 Otley Road, Church Lane to New Adel Lane

New Adel Lane

Otley Old Road, New Adel Lane to Spen Lane

Spen Lane

A6120 Ring Road West, Park Spen Lane to Spen Lane

Spen Lane

Abbey Walk

A65 Abbey Road, Abbey Walk to Bridge Road

B6157 Bridge Road

Wyther Lane

Armley Ridge Road, Wyther Lane to Cockshott Lane

Cockshott Lane

A647 Stanningley Road, Cockshott Lane to Ledgard Way

Ledgard Way

Canal Road, Ledguard Way to Viaduct Road

Viaduct Road

Burley Place

Willow Road

Burley Road, Willow Road to Burley Street

Burley Street

Park Lane FIXED CLOSURE

Westgate FIXED CLOSURE

The Headrow FIXED CLOSURE

Additional road closures to effect race and crowd safety:

These roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential access to properties, between 6am and 6.30pm.

East Chevin Road

Black Hill Road

Arthington Road, Black Hill Road to Black Hill Lane

These roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential access to properties, between midnight and 10pm:

Park Lane, Burley Street to Westgate

Westgate

The Headrow, Westgate to Albion Street

Great George Street, Portland Street to Dudley Way

Calverley Street, South Parade to Portland Street

Portland Crescent

Portland Gate

Cookridge Street

Oxford Place

Alexander Street

Park Row, The Headrow to South Parade

Rossington Street

Percival Street

Vernon Street

St. Anne’s Street, The Light car park to Cookridge Street

The following roads will be effected between 5am and 10.30pm:

St Mark’s Road, Raglan Road to Servia Hill

Cathcart Street / Raglan Road at the junction with St Mark’s Road

People are prohibited from stopping or towing between midnight and 6.30pm on the following roads:

Newall Carr Road Leeds / North Yorks Boundary to Billams Hill

Billams Hill

Bridge Street

Clapgate

Manor Square

Kirkgate

Bondgate

Gay Lane

East Chevin Road

Bramhope Old Lane

Old Lane

A658 Pool Bank New Road

A659 Arthington Lane, Pool Bank New Road to Black Hill Road

Black Hill Road

Arthington Road, Black Hill Road to Eccup Lane

Eccup Lane, Arthington Road to Church Lane

Church Lane

A660 Otley Road, Church Lane to New Adel Lane

New Adel Lane

Otley Old Road, New Adel Lane to Spen Lane

Spen Lane

A6120 Ring Road West, Park Spen Lane to Spen Lane

Spen Lane

Abbey Walk

A65 Abbey Road, Abbey Walk to Bridge Road

B6157 Bridge Road

Wyther Lane

Armley Ridge Road, Wyther Lane to Cockshott Lane

Cockshott Lane

A647 Stanningley Road, Cockshott Lane to Ledgard Way

Ledgard Way

Canal Road, Ledguard Way to Viaduct Road

Viaduct Road

Burley Place

Willow Road

Burley Road, Willow Road to Burley Street

Burley Street

The following roads have a prohibition on stopping and towing zone on both Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6:

Park Lane, Burley Street to Westgate

Westgate

The Headrow, Westgate to Albion Street

Great George Street, Portland Street to Dudley Way

Calverley Street, South Parade to Portland Street

Portland Crescent

Portland Gate

Cookridge Street

Oxford Place

Alexander Street

Park Row, The Headrow to South Parade

Rossington Street

Percival Street

Vernon Street

St. Anne’s Street, The Light car park to Cookridge Street

Between midnight on Saturday, May 5 and 10.30pm on Sunday, May 6:

St Mark’s Street, Raglan Road to Servia Street

Parking for blue badge holders only - suspension of existing parking places on Sunday, May 6:

Calverley Street Pay and Display and Loading bays between Portland Way & Willow Terrace Road

Park Square West

Park Square North

Park Square East

Temporary one-way traffic flow to assist the safe management of access to/from car parks on Sunday, May 6 between 5am and 10.30pm:

Rampart Road from Woodhouse Street to Woodhouse Lane

Temporary banned right turn to assist the safe management of access to/from car parks between 5am and 10.30pm:

Rampart Road, Woodhouse Lane (northbound)

Woodhouse Lane (northbound), Rampart Road

A temporary speed limit of 20MPH will be in place on the following roads between midnight and 6.30pm on Sunday, May 6:

A659 Otley Road, Weardley Lane to A61 Harrogate Road

A61 Harrogate Road from a point 1000m west of the junction with A659 Otley Road to the North Yorks boundary at Harewood Bridge

DONCASTER

STAGE ONE - THURSDAY 3 MAY WOMEN'S RACE (Starts Beverley 8.40am, all timings approximate)

Sykehouse 11.14

Fosterhouses 11.20

Fishlake 11.23

Stainforth 11.27

Dunscroft 11.30

Hatfield 11.32

Hatfield Woodhouse 11.36

Blaxton 11.50

Auckley 11.54

Bessacarr 12.01

Bennetthorpe (finish) 12.08

STAGE ONE - THURSDAY 3 MAY MEN'S RACE (Starts Beverley 13.50pm, all timings approximate)

Sykehouse 17.18

Fosterhouses 17.24

Fishlake 17.26

Stainforth 17.30

Dunscroft 17.33

Hatfield 17.35

Hatfield Woodhouse 17.38

Blaxton 17.51

Auckley 17.55

Bessacarr 18.01

Bennetthorpe 18.08 (finish)

STAGE TWO - FRIDAY 4 MAY WOMEN'S RACE (Starts Barnsley 9.05am, all timings approximate)

Conisbrough 9.45am

Denaby Main 9.50am

Mexborough 9.53am

Adwick on Dearne 9.58am

Harlington 10.01

Barnburgh 10.02

Hooton Pagnell 10.11

Iklley (finish) 12.21

STAGE TWO - FRIDAY 4 MAY MEN'S RACE (Starts Barnsley 14.20pm, all timings approximate)

Conisbrough 15.33pm

Denaby Main 15.37

Mexborough 15.40

Adwick on Dearne 15.44

Harlington 15.47

Barnburgh 15.47

Hooton Pagnell 15.55

Iklley (finish) 17.48

Which roads will be closed?

As the races go through Doncaster, there will be a ‘rolling road closure’ along the route.

These are due to start and finish around 30-45 minutes before and after the race passes through.

Certain parts of the route such as Bennetthorpe and South Parade will be closed the entire day.

Roads will be closed from 6pm Wednesday 2 May until 9pm Thursday 3 May.

For access, call 01302 736000

The following locations ALL have 'No Stopping' restrictions that must be adhered to by law:

Pinfold Lane, Fishlake (from Sour Lane to Dirty Lane) 3 May - 07:00 - 19.00 High Street, Hatfield (from Station Road to Old Thorne Road) 3 May - 07:00 - 19:00 Bawtry Road, Bessacarr (from 30 metres S/W junction with Plumpton Park Road to Bawtry Road) 3 May 07:00 - 19:00 Bawtry Road, Doncaster (from Bawtry Road to Racecourse Roundabout) 3 May 07:00 - 19:00 Bennetthorpe, Bennetthorpe (from junction with A18 Carr House Road, continuing into South Parade 2 May 18:00 to 20.00 3 May South Parade, Doncaster (continuing from South Parade Junction with Thorne Road) 2 May 18:00 to 20.00 3 May Adwick Road, Mexborough (from A6023 Doncaster Road to Arnold Crescent) 4 May - 07:00-19:00 Hooton Pagnell (Junction with North Field Road 155 metres west of its junction with Butt Lane) 4 May - 07:00-19:00 What about parking? There are the usual range of parking options available in Doncaster town centre.

EAST COAST

Saturday May 5

Filey

For those wanting to watch the race in Filey, parking will be restricted on the sea front but there will be ample long stay parking available at Filey Country Park and West Avenue. The race is due in Filey between 4.48pm and 5.09pm.

Cote de Silpho

Parking in the area of the climb will be limited and spectators travelling by car may have to walk some distance to the climb. Those driving are asked to park responsibly and get there early – the race is due at the climb from about 4.16pm to 4.34pm.

The climb will be closed to vehicles from 1.00pm to 5.00pm.

Scarborough

The race is scheduled to reach Scarborough for the first time at 4.29pm before heading out to Filey, then back to Scarborough for the grand finale in North Bay at 5.26pm. As the race passes through Scarborough twice, some roads will be closed for longer. Traffic congestion is expected in the town centre, particularly the A165 between Valley Bridge and Queen Margaret’s Road.

Residents and visitors are asked to avoid driving in the area between Valley Bridge and Queen Margaret’s Road between 3pm and 6pm if possible and to allow additional time for their journey.

A summary of the road closures in Scarborough and the surrounding area is below:

Closed 1pm to 5.30pm – Cote de Silpho and Silpho

Closed 4pm to 5.15pm – A165 Peasholm Roundabout to Valley Bridge

Closed 4pm to 6pm – Scarborough A165 Valley Bridge to Queen Margaret’s Road

Closed 4.40pm to 6pm – Stoney Haggs Lane to Queen Margaret’s Road

Closed 3pm to 6pm – Foreshore Road

Closed 1pm to 6pm – Sandside

Closed 6am to 11.59pm – North Bay (Marine Drive/Royal Albert Drive)

BARNSLEY

Road closures from 10pm Thursday, May 3 – 10pm Friday, May 4

Church Street

St Mary’s Gate

Sadler Gate

3am – 10pm Friday, May 4

Hanson Street

Royal Street

Falcon Street

Eastgate

Regent Street

County Way

Regent Street South

6am – 10pm Friday, May 4

Market Hill

Kendray Street

Eldon Street

Cheapside

May Day Green

Peel Square

Market Street

Queen Street

Albert Street

Shambles Street (exiting town)

Midland Street (open to taxis only)

Women’s race, Friday, May 4 – (additional to Phase 3 between 8.30am and 9.45am)

Harborough Hill

Westway

Shambles Street

Wellington Street

Island Corner

New Street

Church Lane

St Mary’s Place

Pall Mall

Old Mill lane

Eldon Street North

Wesley Street

Sheffield Road/A61

Friday, May 4 – (additional to Phase 3 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm)

Shambles Street

Church Lane

St Mary’s Place

Old Mill lane

Road closure King of the Mountain – Côte de Blacker Hill

A full road closure will be implemented in this area from 6am – 7pm on Friday 4 May to ensure the safety of spectators on site throughout the day. Women’s race, Friday 4 May – rolling

Thurgoland Bank - A full road closure will be implemented in this area from 1:30pm – 3:30pm on Friday 4 May to ensure the safety of spectators.

Men’s race, Friday 4 May – rolling road closure

The race is expected to arrive in the area at approximately 2.30pm with the rolling road closure to be implemented between 20 and 45 minutes in advance of race arrival. All on street parking will be prohibited between 2pm – 3.30pm. All vehicles must be moved to an alternative location during this period.

Women’s race, Friday 4 May – rolling road closure

A full road closure will be in place on Old Mill Lane and Church Street from 8.30am to 9.45am which means there will be no access into Barnsley town centre from Huddersfield Road between this time. The race will be leaving Barnsley town centre at 9am with the rolling road closure to be implemented between 20 and 45 minutes in advance of race arrival. Please plan your day around these requirements. All on street parking will be prohibited between 8.15am – 9.30am. All vehicles must be moved to an alternative location during this period.

Men’s race, Friday 4 May – rolling road closure

A rolling road closure will be implemented on Huddersfield Road from 1.40pm to 2.40pm. The race will leave the town hall at 2:20pm and is expected to arrive in the area at approximately 2.25pm with the rolling road closure to be implemented between 20 and 45 minutes in advance of race arrival.

NORTH YORKSHIRE

Friday, May 4

Rolling road closures will be in place while the race passes the following locations:

Men's race

Weeton 4.15pm to 5.30pm

Weston 5pm to 6.15pm

Askwith 5pm to 6.15pm

Women's race

Weeton 11.10am to 12.25pm

Weston 11.35am to 12.50pm

Askwith 11.35am to 12.50pm

Saturday, May 5

Richmond Market place closed 6am to 23.59pm

Catterick 12.50pm to 1.50pm

Bellerby 12.50pm to 1.50pm

Leyburn 1pm to 2pm

Constable Burton 1.20pm to 2.20pm

Patrick Brompton 1.20pm to 2.20pm

Crakehall 1.20pm to 2.20pm

Bedale 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Leeming Bar 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Morton-on-Swale 1.40pm to 2.40pm

Ainderby Steeple 1.40pm to 2.40pm

Northallerton 1.45pm to 2.45pm

Thornton-le-Street 2pm to 3pm

Thirsk 2pm to 3pm

Sutton-under-Whitestonecliffe 2.15pm to 3.15pm

Côte de Sutton Bank 10.30am to 4.30pm

Helmsley 2.40pm to 3.40pm

Kirkbymoorside 2.45pm to 4pm

Pickering 3pm to 4.15pm

Thornton-le-Dale 3pm to 4.15pm

Allerston 3.15pm to 4.30pm

Ebberston 3.15pm to 4.30pm

Snainton 3.15pm to 4.30pm

West Ayton 3.30pm to 4.45pm

Hackness 3.45pm to 5pm

Côte de Silpho 1pm to 5.30pm

Silpho 1pm to 5.30pm

Scalby 4pm to 5.15pm

Scarborough 4pm to 5.15pm

Filey 4.15pm to 5.35pm

Muston 4.30pm to 5.45pm

Cayton 4.40pm to 6pm

Seame 4.40pm to 6pm

Scarborough - Foreshore Road closed 3pm to 6pm and Sandside closed 1pm to 6pm

Sunday, May 6

Sutton-in-Craven 12.40pm to 1.40pm

Skipton 12.50pm to 1.50pm

Embsay 12.50pm to 1.50pm

Côte de Bardon Moor 1pm to 2pm

Burnsall 1.15pm to 2.20pm

Threshfield 1.15pm to 2.20pm

Kettlewell 1.30pm to 2.35pm

Côte de Park Rash 10.30am to 4.30pm

Horsehouse 10.30am to 4.30pm

Carlton 2pm to 3.20pm

Middleham 2pm to 3.20pm

East Witton 2.15pm to 3.20pm

Masham 2.30pm to 3.45pm

Kirkby Malzeard 2.30pm to 3.45pm

Pateley Bridge 3pm to 4.15pm

Côte de Greenhow Hill 8am to 5pm

Greenhow Village 8am to 5pm

Thruscross 3.20pm to 4.40pm

Blubberhouses 3.20pm to 4.40pm

ROTHERHAM

These are the main roads affected:

Barrowfield Lane

Main Street

Cortworth Lane and Hoober Lane at Wentworth,

Wentworth Road

Victoria Street and Hooton Road in Swinton

Kilnhurst Road to the A630 Doncaster Road to Hooton Roberts before the race enters Doncaster.

Road closures and affected roads

There will be temporary rolling road closures in the morning, when the women’s race passes through, and mid-afternoon, when the men’s race takes place. These are likely to be of no more than 20-30 minutes and roads will re-open as soon as the riders have passed through.

Women’s Race – Timings and Road Closures

Cyclists will leave the starting line in Barnsley at 9am. Timings for the local area are expected to be as follows (all timings are approximate):

Wentworth

9.24am - 9.26am

Hoober

9.29am - 9.32am

Swinton

9.36am - 9.40am

Kilnhurst

9.38am - 9.41am

Hooton Roberts

9.41am - 9.46am

The route, which comes into the borough at Wentworth, will be closed from 9am ahead of the race passing through. All roads in the borough are expected to be open again by 10.15am.

Men’s Race – Timings and Road Closures

The men’s race leaves Barnsley Town Centre at 2.30pm. The route will be closed from 2.45pm, with all roads in the borough expected to be reopened by 4pm.

Wentworth

3.15 pm - 3.19 pm

Hoober

3.19 pm - 3.24 pm

Swinton

3.25 pm - 3.30 pm

Kilnhurst

3.26 pm - 3.32 pm

Hooton Roberts

3.30 pm - 3.36 pm

HALIFAX

Most will be rolling road closures lasting no more than 30 minutes; these will be managed by 30 moto police. There is a clearway along the route and parked vehicles must be off the race route in good time.

In Halifax, the centre of the town will be fully closed to unauthorised vehicular traffic from 6am until 3pm on Sunday, May 6. This is to accommodate the team buses and support vehicles for the race that will be parked along Horton Street, Market Street and Russell Street. The area is fully accessible for pedestrians that will have the opportunity to see the cyclists arriving on the team buses and preparing for the race