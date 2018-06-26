The full list of roads closed during Asda Foundation Leeds 10K

A number of roads will be affected or closed when the Asda Foundation Leeds 10K races through the city next month.

The 12th annual 10K takes place on Sunday, July 8 and thousands of runners are expected to take part.

A number of roads in the city will be closed or have restricted access on the day to ensure the safety of all those taking part in the race, which starts at 9.30am.

Numerous other roads around the 10K route will also be affected or have access restricted. The roads will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

Roads affected by the closures include: Abbey Road, Great George Street, Calverley Street, Cookridge Street, Vicar Lane, Call Lane, Wellington Street, Kirkstall Road, West Street and The Headrow.

Starting at the top of Vicar Lane – opposite the Grand Arcade, the route takes competitors towards Call Lane and Sovereign Street, along Wellington Street and out along Kirkstall Road. Runners will turn and return into town back along Kirkstall Road and continue into the city to finish outside Leeds Town Hall on The Headrow.

Both events are organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All and are part of the legacy of the late inspirational Jane Tomlinson CBE.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Head of Events at Run For All, said: “We do try very hard to keep any closures to a minimum but, inevitably, some are necessary for the safety of the participants and spectators. We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and would like to thank people in advance for their patience and support.”

People taking part in the event are encouraged to support one of the official partner charities or select to fundraise for a cause of their own choice.

The race's official partner charities are Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Macmillan Cancer Support, Sue Ryder, Martin House Children’s Hospice, Candlelighters, Leeds Mind, St George’s Crypt, Leeds Children’s Hospital Appeal and Brain Tumour Research and People in Action.

