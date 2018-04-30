The full list of roads closed in Leeds during the Tour de Yorkshire

As residents and cyclists gear up for the Tour de Yorkshire 2018 to reach its climax in Leeds city centre, we bring you a comprehensive list of road closures and restrictions during the weekend.

The spectacle kicks off for stage one in Beverley on Thursday, May 3 and takes in Ilkley, Doncaster, Barnsley and Scarborough among other towns before the grand finale in Leeds on Sunday, May 6.

Tour de France departs from Leeds in 2014. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

The Tour passes through Leeds on Friday, May 4 taking in areas such as Otley and passing Harewood House, before the rip roaring conclusion on The Headrow in the city centre – on exactly the same spot as where the Tour de France started in 2014, on Sunday.

All race timings can be found by visiting: https://letour.yorkshire.com/information/timings

Below is a list of road closures that cover the whole weekend, but predominantly Friday and Sunday, as well as temporary speed limits, one way diversions and parking and stopping restrictions.

(All roads are whole roads unless otherwise stated)

Friday, May 4

Tour de Yorkshire

These roads will only be closed for as long as required to allow each race to pass. The closure will be put in place by the police who are escorting the race. The race caravan will travel on open roads and the police will hold traffic at stopping points along the route as determined by the event organisers. Closures for the caravan will be approximately 10 minutes duration.

All of the below roads will have a rolling road block between 10.15am and 6.30pm and will be closed for as long as required:

A656 Barnsdale Road, Leeds/Wakefield Boundary to Longdike Lane

B6137 Longdike Lane

Saltergate Bank during the 2017 Tour. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

B6137 High Street

B6137 Leeds Road

A63 Selby Road, Leeds Road to Lidgett Lane

B6137 Lidgett Lane

B6137 Main Street

Town End, Aberford Road to Barwick Road

Barwick Road

Long Lane

Leeds Road

Main Street

Station Road

Scholes Lane

A64 York Road, Scholes Lane to Thorner Lane

Thorner Lane

Lower Sandhills

Main Street

Church View

Milner Lane

Holme Farm Lane, Milner Lane to Mill Lane

Mill Lane, Holme Farm Road to Rigton Green

Rigton Green, Mill Lane to Rigton Bank

Rigton Bank

Keswick Lane

Wike Lane, Keswick Lane to Main Street

Main Street

Lumby Lane

A659 Harewood Avenue

A659 The Avenue

A61 Harrogate Road, The Avenue to the North Yorks boundary at Harewood Bridge

Note: The race route passes into North Yorkshire along Harrogate Road, Weeton Lane, Main Street, Wescoe Hill Lane, Castley Lane and A658 Harrogate Road returning into the Leeds City Council area over Pool Bridge. This section of the route is included in the Traffic Regulation Order promoted for the event by North Yorkshire County Council.

A658 Main Street, Pool

A658 Pool Bank New Road, Main Street to Old Pool Bank

Old Pool Bank FIXED CLOSURE

A660 Leeds Road, Old Pool Bank to Leeds Road

Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road to Gay Lane

Gay Lane

Bondgate

Kirkgate

Manor Square

Clapgate

Bridge Street

Billam’s Hill

Weston Lane

Additional closures to effect race and crowd safety

These roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential access, for the period stated below.

Old Pool Bank, Pool Pool Bank New Road to Leeds Road 6am to 6.30pm

Woodacre Lane, Bardsey 9.30am to 3pm

People are prohibited from stopping or towing between midnight and 6.30pm on the following roads:

A656 Barnsdale Road, Leeds/Wakefield Boundary to Longdike Lane

B6137 Longdike Lane

B6137 High Street

B6137 Leeds Road

A63 Selby Road, Leeds Road to Lidgett Lane

B6137 Lidgett Lane

B6137 Main Street

Town End, Aberford Road to Barwick Road

Barwick Road

Long Lane

Leeds Road

Main Street

Station Road

Scholes Lane

A64 York Road, Scholes Lane to Thorner Lane

Thorner Lane

Lower Sandhills

Main Street

Church View

Milner Lane

Holme Farm Lane, Milner Lane to Mill Lane

Mill Lane, Holme Farm Road to Rigton Green

Rigton Green, Mill Lane to Rigton Bank

Rigton Bank

Keswick Lane

Wike Lane, Keswick Lane to Main Street

Main Street

Lumby Lane

A659 Harewood Avenue

A659 The Avenue

A61 Harrogate Road, The Avenue to the North Yorkshire boundary at Harewood Bridge

A658 Main Street, Pool

A658 Pool Bank New Road, Main Street to Old Pool Bank

Old Pool Bank, Pool Bank New Road to Leeds Road

A660 Leeds Road, Old Pool Bank to Leeds Road

Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road to Gay Lane

Gay Lane

Bondgate

Kirkgate

Manor Square

Clapgate

Bridge Street

Billam’s Hill

Weston Lan

Sunday, May 6

All of the below roads will have a rolling road block between 3.30pm and 6.30pm and will be closed for as long as required:

These roads will only be closed for as long as required to allow the race to pass. The closure will be put in place by the police who are escorting the race. The race caravan will travel on open roads and the police will hold traffic at stopping points along the route as determined by the event organisers. Closures for the caravan will be approximately 10 minutes duration.

Newall Carr Road, Leeds / North Yorks Boundary to Billams Hill

Billams Hill

Bridge Street

Clapgate

Manor Square

Kirkgate

Bondgate

Gay Lane

East Chevin Road FIXED CLOSURE

Bramhope Old Lane

Old Lane

A658 Pool Bank New Road

A659 Arthington Lane, Pool Bank New Road to Black Hill Road

Black Hill Road FIXED CLOSURE

Arthington Road FIXED CLOSURE

Arthington Road, Black Hill Lane to Eccup Lane

Eccup Lane, Arthington Road to Church Lane

Church Lane

A660 Otley Road, Church Lane to New Adel Lane

New Adel Lane

Otley Old Road, New Adel Lane to Spen Lane

Spen Lane

A6120 Ring Road West, Park Spen Lane to Spen Lane

Spen Lane

Abbey Walk

A65 Abbey Road, Abbey Walk to Bridge Road

B6157 Bridge Road

Wyther Lane

Armley Ridge Road, Wyther Lane to Cockshott Lane

Cockshott Lane

A647 Stanningley Road, Cockshott Lane to Ledgard Way

Ledgard Way

Canal Road, Ledguard Way to Viaduct Road

Viaduct Road

Burley Place

Willow Road

Burley Road, Willow Road to Burley Street

Burley Street

Park Lane FIXED CLOSURE

Westgate FIXED CLOSURE

The Headrow FIXED CLOSURE

Additional road closures to effect race and crowd safety:

These roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential access to properties, between 6am and 6.30pm.

East Chevin Road

Black Hill Road

Arthington Road, Black Hill Road to Black Hill Lane

These roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential access to properties, between midnight and 10pm:

Park Lane, Burley Street to Westgate

Westgate

The Headrow, Westgate to Albion Street

Great George Street, Portland Street to Dudley Way

Calverley Street, South Parade to Portland Street

Portland Crescent

Portland Gate

Cookridge Street

Oxford Place

Alexander Street

Park Row, The Headrow to South Parade

Rossington Street

Percival Street

Vernon Street

St. Anne’s Street, The Light car park to Cookridge Street

The following roads will be effected between 5am and 10.30pm:

St Mark’s Road, Raglan Road to Servia Hill

Cathcart Street / Raglan Road at the junction with St Mark’s Road

People are prohibited from stopping or towing between midnight and 6.30pm on the following roads:

Newall Carr Road Leeds / North Yorks Boundary to Billams Hill

Billams Hill

Bridge Street

Clapgate

Manor Square

Kirkgate

Bondgate

Gay Lane

East Chevin Road

Bramhope Old Lane

Old Lane

A658 Pool Bank New Road

A659 Arthington Lane, Pool Bank New Road to Black Hill Road

Black Hill Road

Arthington Road, Black Hill Road to Eccup Lane

Eccup Lane, Arthington Road to Church Lane

Church Lane

A660 Otley Road, Church Lane to New Adel Lane

New Adel Lane

Otley Old Road, New Adel Lane to Spen Lane

Spen Lane

A6120 Ring Road West, Park Spen Lane to Spen Lane

Spen Lane

Abbey Walk

A65 Abbey Road, Abbey Walk to Bridge Road

B6157 Bridge Road

Wyther Lane

Armley Ridge Road, Wyther Lane to Cockshott Lane

Cockshott Lane

A647 Stanningley Road, Cockshott Lane to Ledgard Way

Ledgard Way

Canal Road, Ledguard Way to Viaduct Road

Viaduct Road

Burley Place

Willow Road

Burley Road, Willow Road to Burley Street

Burley Street

The following roads have a prohibition on stopping and towing zone on both Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6:

Park Lane, Burley Street to Westgate

Westgate

The Headrow, Westgate to Albion Street

Great George Street, Portland Street to Dudley Way

Calverley Street, South Parade to Portland Street

Portland Crescent

Portland Gate

Cookridge Street

Oxford Place

Alexander Street

Park Row, The Headrow to South Parade

Rossington Street

Percival Street

Vernon Street

St. Anne’s Street, The Light car park to Cookridge Street

Between midnight on Saturday, May 5 and 10.30pm on Sunday, May 6:

St Mark’s Street, Raglan Road to Servia Street

Parking for blue badge holders only - suspension of existing parking places on Sunday, May 6:

Calverley Street Pay and Display and Loading bays between Portland Way & Willow Terrace Road

Park Square West

Park Square North

Park Square East

Temporary one-way traffic flow to assist the safe management of access to/from car parks on Sunday, May 6 between 5am and 10.30pm:

Rampart Road from Woodhouse Street to Woodhouse Lane

Temporary banned right turn to assist the safe management of access to/from car parks between 5am and 10.30pm:

Rampart Road, Woodhouse Lane (northbound)

Woodhouse Lane (northbound), Rampart Road

A temporary speed limit of 20MPH will be in place on the following roads between midnight and 6.30pm on Sunday, May 6:

A659 Otley Road, Weardley Lane to A61 Harrogate Road

A61 Harrogate Road from a point 1000m west of the junction with A659 Otley Road to the North Yorks boundary at Harewood Bridge