The Gateway development in Leeds is fully let

A major Yorkshire office development is now fully occupied.

Two new deals have been completed at the 44,000 sq ft The Gateway development in Leeds, which was acquired by the Leeds-based property company TBET Developments Ltd last year.

The two new occupiers are CBRE Managed Services, who have taken 8,701 sq ft of office space and BAM Nuttall, who have taken 5,621 sq ft.

Sam Jamieson of joint marketing agents Knight Frank in Leeds, said: “These two new deals complete a very successful letting period at the Gateway, with all the office voids now filled.”

Harry Dunhill of joint letting agents Fox Lloyd Jones added: “Attracting top quality tenants is testament that The Gateway is a fantastic mixed-use scheme with good quality office premises. It is great to see some of the offices that have never been let now fully occupied.”

Other new tenants include Opera North and Love Lagree and existing tenant Scotfields has taken additional space and expanded within the scheme.

A spokesman for TBET commented: “We are delighted that the Gateway is now fully occupied. It is less than a year since we purchased the building and we have been very pleased with the progress that has been made.

“We would like to thank both our letting agents, Knight Frank and Fox Lloyd Jones, who have done a tremendous job in attracting quality tenants to our development.

“Their expertise and experience in providing advice has been invaluable and we have enjoyed working with them to make the Gateway such a success.”

The Gateway is part of a major-mixed use development comprising residential, offices, retail, a bar and restaurant, a gym and an Ibis hotel, plus further land for development.