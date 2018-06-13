The Goonies, Peter Pan and more at Kirkstall Abbey interactive film event in Leeds

Youngsters dressed as Pirates, mermaids and fairies will turn out to an interactive event which includes screenings of children’s cinema classics.

Events company Sneaky Experience is to host its Cult Underwater Adventure at Kirkstall Abbey between Friday and Saturday this weekend, with ticketed showings of The Goonies, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and The Princess Bride.

Costumes are encouraged at the events, which will also offer street-food, mocktails, cocktails and craft ales for the grown-ups.

It will also include a giant inflatable pirate ship, a treasure hunt challenge, sword fighting, land synchronised swimming, catapults and sing-along moments during the different films.

Julia Benfield, director of Sneaky Experience, said: “It’s something a little bit different for families to do.

“There are plenty of parks to go around and I think what we like to do is fire up kids’ imaginations.

“We want to make a magical event for them.

“Certainly in our mission statement, it’s all about creating memories for people when they come.”

Mrs Benfield, who said has been director for eight years, added that there would be “no sitting quietly”.

There are four three-hour events over the weekend.

The Goonies will be screened on Friday between 7pm and 10.30pm. The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan will both be shown on Saturday between 9.30am and 12.30pm, then again from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. The Princess Bride is to be screened on the same day between 3pm and 10.30pm.

For more information, prices and tickets, visit www.sneakyexperience.co.uk