The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture puts artists’ work in the spotlight

A neon globe and a sculpture created using musical flutes are just two of the works that feature in The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture exhibition which opens today at The Hepworth Wakefield.

Five artists – Michael Dean, Mona Hatoum, Magali Reus, Phillip Lai and Cerith Wyn Evans – have been shortlisted for the £30,000 biennial award, which has quickly established itself as one of the biggest art prizes in the country.

Cerith Wyn Evans' sculpture, Composition for 37 flutes (in two parts) features in the exhibition at the Hepworth Wakefield. (Picture: Simon Hulme

Launched two years ago to mark the gallery’s fifth anniversary, the inaugural winner was Helen Marten, who also went on to win the Turner Prize.

Simon Wallis, director of The Hepworth Wakefield, said: “We are delighted that each of the shortlisted artists are showing new work.

“We created the prize to encourage wider engagement and debate regarding sculpture – one of the most significant and rewarding visual arts forms of our time.

“The breadth of work on display explores the distinct approach to sculpture taken by each artist and it will allow our audience to experience the engaging richness of this powerful form.”

Mona Hatoum's work Hot Spot. (Simon Hulme).

The Yorkshire Post is media partner for this year’s Hepworth Prize for Sculpture which recognises a British or UK-based artist of any age, at any stage in their career, who has made a significant contribution to the development of contemporary sculpture.

All of the shortlisted artists have created new work for the exhibition, which runs into the new year, with the winner of the prize announced at an awards dinner next month.

This year’s judging panel consists of Sarah Brown, curator at Leeds Art Gallery, Martin Clark, director of Camden Arts Centre, Margot Heller, director of South London Gallery and Helen Legg, director of Tate Liverpool.

The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture exhibition runs until January 20, 2019. The winner of the prize will be announced on November 15.