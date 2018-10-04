The island with Bear Grylls is looking for Harrogate contestants to sign up for series six

Harrogate residents could bag the chance to appear on the new series of The Island with Bear Grylls.

The producers are searching for the next round of contestants and are keen to see if any Harrogate locals are up for the challenge. The Channel 4 show sees participants placed on a remote Pacific Island for six weeks as a test of their survival skills.

They have no outside interaction and are left completely alone, with only the clothes they arrived in and some basic tools and training. The contestants will film themselves, share their story of survival and, this year have, the chance to win a prize.

British adventurer, Bear Grylls, narrates the show, which is in its sixth season. The producers are looking for a range of people who are fit and able to participate. Anyone over the age of 18 can apply and they are looking for people with a variety of backgrounds and professions who are confident in they can make it to the end of the show.

However, applicants do not need not need any prior experience in adventure or survival pursuits to participate - just the thirst for a challenge.

Shine TV, the producers of the show, have confirmed that they will cover any ‘reasonable’ pre-agreed loss of earnings for everyone who participates.

Those who dare can apply for the show on the website www.theislandwithbeargrylls.com. The closing date for applications is Friday, October 12.