The Jam star Paul Weller to perform at Dalby Forest in North Yorkshire for Forest Live festival

Singer Paul Weller will perform a gig in North Yorkshire as part of the Forest Live music festival in 2019.

The musician, who first achieved fame as part of The Jam in the late 1970s, will play at Dalby Forest, near Pickering, on June 28.

He is also set to appear at six of other venues as part of the outdoor live music festival, organised annually by Forestry Commission England.

Weller made his Forest Live debut in 2004, and has also played at the festival in 2009 and 2014.

He said: “The Forest shows are always great gigs for us and it’s been a while since I last did them so I’m really looking forward to them next year.”

Tickets for his show cost £48.50, plus a £5.35 booking fee.

They go on sale from 9am on Friday, November 9.

To buy tickets once they are on sale, contact the Forestry Commission box office on 03000 680400.

People can also click here to purchase online.