Have your say

Emergency repairs on the M62 are causing congestion on the M1 near Leeds this morning.

READ: 'Higher rises to the lowest paid' as NHS workers in England set for 6.5% pay rise

The works are eastbound on the M62, with traffic being diverted, and knock-on effects hitting the M1 at junction 42.

For all of the updates on the traffic and travel situation around Yorkshire, refresh this page.

READ: Jobs threat as Carpetright announces plans to close stores amid troubled financial position