The latest: What's happening at the site of Ripon's newest sinkhole

A specialist contractor is being appointed by Harrogate Borough Council (HBC) to fill a sinkhole that opened up at Ripon Leisure Centre in February.

Engineers have assessed the site next to the centre's entrance, and HBC is in the process of appointing a contractor.

A spokesperson for the council confirmed last month that the sinkhole will not affect plans to build a new swimming pool for the city, but stated that a structural engineer's report will "influence the design of the new building" that will be built next to the leisure centre.

Sections of the centre's car park were first cordoned off for ground testing in January, for six to eight weeks of work to assess the site for the new pool, and more survey work is scheduled to take place.

A Harrogate Borough Council spokesperson said: "We’ve already carried out work to inform our plans for a new pool for Ripon. As well as ground conditions, there was extensive surveying of the drains and underground utility services.

"The secondary survey work is due to begin in the next few weeks."

