The Leeds beer festival that raises a glass to the arts

ONCE again craft beer lovers found plenty to tap into at the LS6 Beer Festival, now in its eighth year.

Festivalgoers enjoyed a pint sitting inside the Grade II listed former church building in Headingley, which hosts the event.

While supping some of Yorkshire’s finest craft beers, ales and cider and enjoying street food and DJs, they were all helping raise money to support Left Bank Leeds, a multi- disciplinary arts venue, whose vision is to “inspire and empower through creativity, connection and wellbeing.”