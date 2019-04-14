The Leeds local elections candidates in full

Amid the most turbulent time in national politics for decades, you’d be forgiven for forgetting the local elections are less than a month away.
But while parliament is paralysed by the ongoing Brexit psychodrama, local authorities have to get on with the bread-and-butter business of providing services for their citizens.
And this is where you come in – as polls are set to open in Leeds’s 33 council wards to determine who will be making decisions on issues from bin collections to schools over the forthcoming year.
So here is your ultimate guide to every single council candidate in each of Leeds’s council seats in this year’s local elections.
There are 179 candidates in total. Find out who is running in your ward and keep an eye out for any local names you might recognise.
Adel and Wharfedale
Ian George Dowling – Liberal Democrats
Billy Flynn – Conservatives
Nigel James Gill – Labour and Co-operative
Andrew Greenwood – UKIP
Lesley Evelyn Jeffries – Greens
Alwoodley
Peter Mervyn Harrand – Conservatives
Brian Jackson – Alliance for Green Socialism
Louise Mary Jennings – Women’s Equality Party
Gideon Matthew William Jones – Greens
Andrea Susan McKenna – Labour
Alan Taylor – Liberal Democrats
Ardsley and Robin Hood
Rich Daley – Green
Lindon Dove – UKIP
Mike Foster – Conservatives
Tom Leadley – Morley Borough Independents
Lisa Mulherin – Labour and Co-Operative
Ben Ward – Liberal Democrats
Daniel Paul Whetstone – SDP
Armley
Nina Charlotte Brown – Socialist Alternative
Lou Cunningham – Labour
Jim Miller – For Britain
Cormac Trigg – Conservatives
Dan Walker – Liberal Democrats
Keith Duncan Whittaker – Greens
Beeston and Holbeck
Jarrod Antony Gaines – Liberal Democrats
Alaric Timothy Peter Hall – Greens
Bill Palfreman – UKIP
Andrew Timothy Scopes – Labour
Laura Elizabeth Walton – Save our Beeston and Holbeck Independents
Robert James William Winfield – Conservatives
Bramley and Stanningley
Liz Bee – Liberal Democrats
Julie Caroline Heselwood – Labour
Dean Andrew Locke – English Democrats
Clive Richard Lord – Greens
Anne Murgatroyd – For Britain
Alex Nancolas – Conservatives
David Peter Woodhead – UKIP
Burmantofts & Richmond Hill
John David Barlow – Greens
David Ewan Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats
Geoff Holloran – East Leeds Independents
Denise Ragan – Labour
Louisa Mary Singh – Conservatives
Calverley & Farsley
Kate Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats
Peter John Carlill – Labour and Co-operative
Ellen Jean Graham – Greens
Jas Singh – Conservatives
Chapel Allerton
Shaz Ahad – Conservatives
Mike Davies – Alliance for Green Socialism
Jane Alice Dowson – Labour Party
Rory Mason – Liberal Democrats
Bobak Walker – Greens
Cross Gates & Whinmoor
Harvey Cedric Alexander – UKIP
David Creasser – SDP
Ben Goldthorp – Greens
Paula Louise Hayes – Conservatives
Jessica Beth Lennox – Labour
Roderic Parker – Liberal Democrats
Farnley & Wortley
Ann Christine Forsaith – Greens
Maria Anne Frank – Liberal Democrats
Matt Gibson – Labour
Hayley Laura Nancolas – Conservatives
Patrick Thomas Woods – UKIP
Garforth & Swillington
Michael Edward Bolton – For Britain
Mitchell Galdas – Liberal Democrats
Suzanne Jane McCormack – Garforth & Swillington Independents
Mark Pratt – Labour
Linda Richards – Conservatives
Gipton & Harehills
Lynne Ann Caulfield – Greens
Ashley Mark Cresswell – Liberal Democrats
Iain Alaistair Dalton – Socialist Alternative
Robert David Winston Haris – Conservatives
Kamila Maqsood – Labour
Shaff Sheikh – SDP
Guiseley & Rawdon
Bob Buxton – Yorkshire Party
Christine Amy Glover – Liberal Democrats
Mark Terence Rollinson – Greens
Roger Tattersall – Independent
Eleanor Frances Thomson – Labour and Co-operative
Paul John Spencer Wadsworth – Conservatives
Harewood
Dan Cook – Liberal Democrats
David Thomas Corry – Greens
Sahid Noor – Labour
Ryan Stephenson – Conservatives
Headingley & Hyde Park
Tim Goodall – Greens
Penny Goodman – Liberal Democrats
Anthony Greaux – Yorkshire Party
Caroline Anne Hunt – Women’s Equality
Steven Malcolm Rowley – Conservatives
Neil Anthony Walshaw – Labour Party
Horsforth
Simon Mark Dowling – Liberal Democrats
John Garvani – Labour
Paul Hellyer – UKIP
Rosa Sarah Shaw – Greens
Jackie Shemilt – Conservatives
Hunslet & Riverside
Ed Carlisle – Greens
Benedict Like Turner-Chastney – Liberal Democrats
Paul Ian Wray – Labour
Jordan Luke Young – Conservatives
Killingbeck & Seacroft
Matthew Barnaby Clover – Yorkshire Party
Catherine Frances Dobson – East Leeds Independents
Katie Dye – Labour
Andrew Stuart Martin – Conservatives
Peter Morgan – UKIP
Colin Lindsay Noble – Greens
Adam Ramoth – For Britain
Kippax & Methley
Dylan Brown – Greens
James Egan – Conservatives
Conrad Hart-Brook – Liberal Democrats
Mirelle Midgley – Labour
Kirkstall
David Barlow – UKIP
John Anthony Illingworth – Labour and Co-operative
Liam Michael Kendrick-Bailey – Conservatives
Edward Anthony Richardson – Liberal Democrats
Victoria Helen Smith – Greens
Little London & Woodhouse
Gavin Michael Andrews – Greens
Amy Green – Conservatives
Chris Jackson – UKIP
Michael James Johnson – Socialist Alternative
Abigail Marshall Katung – Labour and Co-operative
James Thomas Mock – Liberal Democrats
Middleton Park
Eunice Delali Agbemafle – Greens
Wayne Alan Dixon – SDP
Hugh William Findlay – Conservatives
Robert Hugh Jacques – Liberal Democrats
Will Lockwood – UKIP
Paul Anthony Truswell – Labour
Moortown
David Stephen Dresser – Liberal Democrats
Rachel Elizabeth Hartshorne – Greens
Mohammed Shahzad – Labour and Co-operative
Rob Speed – Conservatives
Morley North
Robert Finnigan – Morley Borough Independents
Jonathan Charles Leng – Labour and Co-operative
Fiona Sarah Heather Dove – Greens
James Michael Spencer – Liberal Democrats
Cameron Jake Stephenson – Conservatives
Morley South
Peter Richard Andrews – Liberal Democrats
Chris Bell – Green Party
Pete Compton – Labour and Co-operative
Lewis Jack Allan Jones – Conservatives
Wyn Kidger – Morley Borough Independents
Otley & Yeadon
Mick Bradley – Greens
Ryk Downes – Liberal Democrats
Stewart Peter Harper – Conservatives
Tom Hollings – For Britain
John Adrian Hook – UKIP
Elliot Edwards Nathan – Labour
Pudsey
Jude Patrick Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats
Catherine Harrison – Greens
Lee Stuart Jackson – UKIP
Richard Alwyn Lewis – Labour
Lorraine Ida Nelis – For Britain
Trish Smith – Conservatives
Rothwell
Ali Aliremzioglu – Greens
Joe Boycott – Conservatives
Karen Bruce – Labour
Diane Chapman – Liberal Democrats
Simon Michael Crowe – For Britain
Roundhay
Hannah Sarah Barham-Brown – Women’s Equality
Malcolm Scott Christie – Alliance for Green Socialism
Elayna Cohen – Conservatives
Paul Charles Ellis – Greens
Jacob Stephen Goddard – Labour
Jon Charles Hannah – Liberal Democrats
Tony Quinn – Independents
Tony Roberts – UKIP
Temple Newsam
Shahab Saqib Adris – Greens
Billy Baldwin – For Britain
Ian Phillip Greenberg – UKIP
Liz Hayes – Conservatives
Keith Cecil Norman – Liberal Democrats
Nicole Sharpe – Labour
Weetwood
Angelo Basu – Conservatives
James Garry Gibson – Labour
Martin Francis Hemingway – Greens
Chris Howley – Liberal Democrats
John Parsons – UKIP
Wetherby
Ruth Lissner Corry – Greens
David Kenneth Hopps – Liberal Democrats
Paul David Ratcliffe – Labour
Gerald Wilkinson – Conservatives