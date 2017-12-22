The Lion, the Witch and the Trapdoor: Actor falls through stage during performance in Leeds

A Christmas performance of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe was dramatically halted at West Yorkshire Playhouse after an actor accidentally fell through the stage

Normally, the only magical portal in C S Lewis's classic Narnia tale is the wardrobe itself, but during a soiree on Thursday night, one of the actors disappeared through the boards after a trapdoor suddenly collapsed.

The mishap occurred moments into the second half of the performance, at about 9pm, when an actor playing 'Squirrel' leaped from a lamp-post prop and landed on a trapdoor, which gave way, leading to him falling into the gap below.

While the actor made a swift exit, the play briefly continued until an assistant emerged to order the cast off stage and inform the audience there was a problem.

Stage crew then spent 15 minutes trying to repair the stage using a power drill before the actors returned - with Squirrel appearing to be wearing an ice pack.

A member of the audience said:

"Once the door was fixed, the crew hands who did the work were given a rousing round of applause as they made their way off stage. The actors then came back on stage to continue the show, with one playing Father Christmas joking: 'This is what happens when you haven't been to a party in 100 years.' "

"The actor playing Squirrel also re-appeared and during one scene in which they share presents, jested: 'Do you know, I quite like Christmas, even if I did fall down a hole.

The show, choreographed and produced by Sally Cookson, runs at West Yorkshire Playhouse until January 27.