A worried newcomer to the Dales town of Skipton phoned police when 12 sheep turned up on his drive.

The man had only moved to Skipton three days before - and was shocked to see the livestock wandering freely about.

Local PCSO Ruth Pearson posted about the amusing incident on Twitter, saying 'this is how we welcome new residents!'

