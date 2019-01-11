The most striking images we took across Yorkshire this week

Looking out from Victoria Pier is a sculpture that looks like nothing else in the city. In fact, visitors to the city could be forgiven for not even knowing its there. Created by Icelandic artist Steinunn Thorarinsdottir, Voyage looks out across the water of the Humber Estuary and beyond. A human figure in greenish-blue brass, the sculpture faces out in the direction that thousands of Hull trawlermen travelled, heading out to fish in the waters around Iceland.By Jonathan Gawthorpe

jpimedia