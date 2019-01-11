The most striking images we took across Yorkshire this week
Here is a look back at our week in pictures
Our team of photographers have been busy this week taking photographs from across Yorkshire.
Looking out from Victoria Pier is a sculpture that looks like nothing else in the city. In fact, visitors to the city could be forgiven for not even knowing its there. Created by Icelandic artist Steinunn Thorarinsdottir, Voyage looks out across the water of the Humber Estuary and beyond. A human figure in greenish-blue brass, the sculpture faces out in the direction that thousands of Hull trawlermen travelled, heading out to fish in the waters around Iceland.By Jonathan Gawthorpe
Panto king Billy Pearce and the cast of Aladdin at the Alhambra, Sarah Goggin, Emily Beth Harrington, Carl Sanderson, David O'Mahony and Simon Webbe from the band Blue, take a break from their performances to visit the Children and Young Persons Unit at the Bradford Royal Infirmary. Picture Tony Johnson.