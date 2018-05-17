The new 'brieing' craze: Bizarre claims middle class women are taking MDMA in cheese

A new drug-taking trend known as ‘brieing’ has seen a growing number of middle-class people taking MDMA wrapped in cheese, it was claimed yesterday.

Circles of friends are reportedly relying on the drug - which is the main component of ecstasy - to help rediscover their youth and improve their friendships.

-> Mum in safety warning after 13-year-old nearly dies in 40ft drop exploring derelict Yorkshire building

The Metro, which first reported the craze, spoke to a businesswoman in her 50s who claimed that she regularly hosts MDMA dinner parties at her home in London.

She told the paper: “We did not seem to have as much of a laugh than as when we were younger, there always seemed to be barriers up between us.

“So, one of our group suggested we all take MDMA together so we could open up to each other and improve our friendships.

-> The major MOT changes coming this week that you need to know about

She added: “Our friend had been given a gram of MDMA by her daughter and we had no idea how to take it, as, though some of us had taken coke before we had not taken MDMA.

“I phoned my son who told us not to sniff it but to swallow it, so we wrapped some of the powder in a cigarette paper and put it in Brie and all took some each.”

This initial dabbling led to ‘brieing parties’, described as a middle class way to take a drug which has traditionally been seen as a party drug for ravers and young people.

Another woman, from Surrey, told the Metro that although she had enjoyed her time taking “E’s n Cheese”, the come down had made her regret getting involved.