The next homes plan for Leeds South Bank submitted

Big plans for a major new housing complex in south Leeds have been submitted.

X1 Developments Ltd has lodged an application to build 928 apartments, ground floor commercial plots, car parking and public space over five buildings between six and 20 storeys in Hunslet.

The application site is at 123 to 125 Hunslet Road, which is being regenerated as the city’s South Bank area.

In a planning statement, the developer has said: “X1 South Bank, Leeds will bring forward the comprehensive regeneration of this prominent city centre to create a vibrant mixed use neighbourhood.

“It will provide a high quality, innovative and sustainable development which enhances the historic environment and delivers new jobs, services and homes to meet the needs of a growing City Centre and a new resident population.”

New pedestrian routes and “interlinked public spaces” would also be built.