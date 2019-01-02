The painstaking process of cleaning and conservation at Chatsworth House is underway

WITH just a few months to clean every inch of a 16th century stately home covering more than 700 acres, staff at Chatsworth House have been hard at work.

The housekeeping and collections teams at the Derbyshire estate are in full deep clean mode, which starts at the end of October when selected rooms close to the public, but will ramp up a gear from January 6, when the house closes to the public until March.

Textile technician Amy Seckar works on the Silk Braid Drops to the Scotts Bed, each Braid takes approx 60 minutes to complete and restore, there are 60 in a swag and 13 sets cover the bed. ''Picture: Charlotte Graham

Part of the mammoth task involved cleaning every single one of the 17,000 books in the main library with a badger hair brush; carefully dismantling four cut-glass chandeliers, each of which is stripped down in order to be cleaned; expertly polishing floors and restoring silk braid drops on the Scots Bed - of which there are 780 in total, that will take an hour each to conserve.

A Chatsworth spokesperson said: “Without doubt, cleaning the chandeliers’ is everyone’s favourite and most rewarding job, it’s an honour to be trusted with such a task and the difference it makes is unbelievable. The way they twinkle in the light once we’ve finished is just beautiful.

“Daily cleaning and monitoring keeps the rooms and their contents in good condition, but the winter closure allows a thorough cleaning programme to take place.”