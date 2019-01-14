The panto that provides a lot of bang for your buck

A SHEFFIELD pantomime is proving local dramatics are anything but amateur, by spending £35,000 on wowing audiences with fireworks and 3D effects.

And with just seven shows planned, the cost of the pyrotechnics and production feats in Wales Community Theatre Player’s run of Babes in the Wood amounts to £5,000 a performance.

Wales Community Theatre Players perform Babes in the Wood pantomime at the Montgomery Theatre in Sheffield, South Yorks. Picture: SWNS.

It is believed to be the most expensive amateur production in Britain, with costs met by a combination of the £15 per ticket charge, fundraising, and cast and crew membership of the group.

Pictures of the show, which began at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre on Friday and runs until Saturday, show pyrotechnics exploding and spectators wearing special glasses for the 3D part of the show.

Martin Crowther, an amateur actor who has been with the Wales Community Theatre Players for more than 50 years, said: “Panto has changed a lot over the years and people rightfully expect more than they used to, so we’ve increased production quality.

“As far as amateur panto goes then this is definitely an expensive show, probably the most expensive.”

