The photos of Leeds that show #ItsComingHome as World Cup fever grips city ahead of England v Croatia

With England set to play Croatia tomorrow in the World Cup semi-finals, football fever has truly gripped the nation, including Leeds.

Football flags adorn houses, cars and even iconic statues, and social media is alive with ‘It’s coming home’ videos and memes. Yorkshire has also entered into this World Cup spirit, with cities towns and villages across the region celebrating each game and eagerly anticipating the next. The city of Leeds has truly embraced World Cup fever, decorating statues, public transport and even shopping centres with flags and the iconic words ‘It’s coming home’. Here are some of the best ways in which the city of Leeds are celebrating and embracing World Cup fever.

