PICS: Richard Ponter

The photos you'll only understand if you enjoyed Whitby's Steampunk weekend

Thousands descended on Whitby for a Steampunk weekend.

Steampunk is a science fiction and fantasy inspired style and the weekend involved stalls and entertainment. Enjoy these photos from snapper Richard Ponter:

Joanna Martyn and Steve Kay with their van.

1. Steampunk weekend

Richard Ponter

Organisers Andy and Michelle Dolan with special guest Jason Salkey (centre).

2. Steampunk weekend

Gez and Krista Long from Leeds enjoy a stroll.

3. Steampunk weekend

Angie and Rob Fyfe enjoying a look around the Ladybird Lane lights selection.

4. Steampunk weekend

