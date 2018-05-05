The roadworks planned on South Yorkshire's motorways next week

Motorists travelling on South Yorkshire's motorways could be disrupted next week by a number of roadworks planned for the region.

M1 junction 30 to junction 31 Aston

The northbound entry slip road at junction 30 will be closed overnight for two nights Tuesday, May 8 for general cleaning and maintenance. The northbound entry slip road at junction 31 will be closed overnight on Thursday, May 10 for general cleaning and maintenance. The northbound exit slip road at junction 31 will be closed overnight on Thursday, May 10 for general cleaning and maintenance. The southbound entry and exit slip roads at junction 31 will be closed overnight on Friday, May 11 for general cleaning and maintenance. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 37 to junction 38 Haigh

The northbound and southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday, May 12 for overhead cable work. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M18 junction 1 to junction 2 Wadworth

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Friday, May 11 for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M18 junction 1 Bramley

The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Tuesday, May 8 for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.

M18 northbound to M1 southbound junction 32 Thurcroft

The M18 north to the M1 southbound will be closed overnight for three nights from Tuesday, May 8 for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am and drivers will follow a clearly signed diversion route.