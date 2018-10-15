The roots of Tommy Banks, the York chef presenting BBC Two's The Big Family Cooking Showdown

York's Tommy Banks has made the move from the kitchen to TV screens as he takes on his first presenting role on BBC Two's The Big Family Cooking Showdown.

Tommy is the youngest chef to ever win a Michelin Star when The Black Swan at Oldstead held onto its star it had held since 2011.

A familiar face on our screens, Tommy won the finals of the Great British Menu in both 2016 and 2017 and regularly appears on Saturday Kitchen as a guest alongside fellow Yorkshireman James Martin.

The young chef was thrust into the kitchen when he was just 16-years-old when his parents bought the The Black Swan at Oldstead.

He had no formal training as chef, but worked several unpaid stints in Michelin-starred restaurants including a week spent in Raymond Blanc's restaurant in Oxfordshire, Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons to learn his trade.

-> Tommy Banks reveals what it’s really like to run one of Yorkshire’s Michelin star restaurants <-

And the restaurant was rated the best restaurant in the world in 2017.

He will be teaming up with experienced TV presenter Angelica Bell to head up The Big Family Cooking Showdown which will be on BBC Two on weekdays at 7pm.

The first series was presented by Zoe Ball and Nadiya Hussein, with Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Schrager as judges.

-> 14 TV shows you might not know were filmed in Yorkshire <-

Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two, says: “The Big Family Cooking Showdown is a celebration of the role of mealtimes in family lives across the UK and I am so pleased we are bringing it back to the channel.

"The new timeslot and changes to the format means we will be a welcoming a new team, Angelica and Tommy, to take the helm.”

Tommy Banks' second restaurant opened just last month on Marygate in York.