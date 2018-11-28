The secret Leeds cinema inside the Merrion Centre is up for rent

The old Odeon picture house in the Merrion Centre - known as Leeds' 'secret cinema' - is available for let, 40 years after its closure.

Much of the old cinema remains untouched since it shut in 1977, and the old boarded-up entrance doors can still be seen behind the Yorkshire Bank cash machines in the shopping centre. At the time, access to the cinema was outdoors as only the lower level of the mall was covered.

The cinema, which was open for only 13 years, is located above the Home Bargains store, and there is a second set of doors near the entrance to the car park on the upper level. Some projection equipment and seats have been removed but many of the original features remain, including drapes, carpets, posters and the screen.

The last film shown at the cinema was Gone With the Wind.

In 2014 a company inquired about turning the vacant space into a trampoline park, but the development did not materialise. Applications have also been submitted over the years to convert it into a broadcasting studio and a snooker club, but neither proposal came to fruition.

The unit is now for let and has been advertised as having a range of prospective uses.

The brochure promotes it as a leisure venue with mezzanine potential and 1,089 square metres of space including the balcony level.

"Rare opportunity to occupy one of Leeds' most significant retail and leisure ‘destination’ venues which forms part of the thriving Arena Quarter. Located in a prime position overlooking Central Square at the Merrion Centre, the venue offers dedicated access from the on-site CitiPark multi-storey car park to the balcony level. With planning for D2 (assembly & leisure) uses, it is suitable for many alternatives."

The rent has not been disclosed and the lease terms must be agreed by the new tenant. Service charges are also unconfirmed.

Town Centre Securities manage the site and it is being marketed through agents Savills.

