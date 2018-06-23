The secretive Leeds fairytale artist who won't give his real name

The fabulous Mister Finch has thousands of followers from all over the world and some will be making a pilgrimage to the Leeds-based maker’s biggest exhibition. Sharon Dale reports.

Once upon a time in a tiny room of a terraced house, a maker pressed “play” and the sound of rain pitter-pattered through the speakers as he sewed and stitched day and night for two whole years.

His eyes hurt and his back and fingers ached but he didn’t mind. He knew it would take long hours and a lot of hard work to make a fairytale.

Now we can all enjoy the truly amazing result of all that effort as The Wish Post, a story dreamed up by Leeds-based textile artist Mister Finch, is told through 75 handmade creatures and props. They are on display at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in a major exhibition and Mr Finch’s largest-ever show.

The self-taught artist, whose work has also appeared in the Handmade Museum in New York and at uber-cool store Anthropologie, has drawn inspiration from British folklore, the historic Bretton Estate and Yorkshire wildlife to create the gothic tale and its characters.

It is based in a magical kingdom of woodland animals whose job it is to collect and sort other creatures’ wishes.

Mister Finch has sculpted and sewn everything from life-size badgers in blue jackets, hedgehogs in gold shoes and thimble-tailed rats to swans, rabbits, foxes, squirrels and a dapperly-dressed mole.

These workers have one chance a year for their own dreams to come true. During The Wish Post festival their letters are strung from the trees and when the festivities are over the wind takes some but not all of the envelopes because “not all wishes come true”.

“The story centres on a melancholy mouse called Poe and his wish. In most stories, wishes are granted instantly but in mine there is a waiting process because that is what often happens in real life,” says Finch.

He knows because it took him years in the career wilderness before he got his heart’s desire.

Born in Warrington, where his mum taught him to sew, he moved to Leeds and worked in bars and restaurants and made jewellery before his experimental work with textiles and humanising animals took off.

They are made from recycled and new materials, including discarded wire, vintage tapestries, rich velvets, cross stitch samplers, Sari trims and tablecloths. “The recycled elements are not only an ethical statement, I believe they add more authenticity and charm... a story sewn in, woven in,” he says.

Finch, who sells from his own website, posts pictures of his work on Facebook and Instagram, where he has gathered a huge worldwide following, including a large contingent from Japan and America.

Part of his appeal is that he is naturally secretive in a world awash with oversharing. Even his close friends were unaware of the scale of his latest project. His fabric menagerie spilled out of his sewing room and into the rest of the house but if anyone came round he hid them.

“I just like being secretive and I like to withdraw,” he says and adds that his refusal to give his full name is so that “People focus on the work instead of on me.”

His earnings have been meagre this last two years as he has dedicated all his time to making for the YSP exhibition. He also funded it but should recoup the outlay, as everything in the show is for sale. Along with making the cast of creatures, he has also sourced all the props so that the story can be told in the best possible way. “We have hung a lot of the creatures on the wall and working out how to do that was tricky. I thought drawers would be ideal, so I spent a lot of time sourcing 20 old Singer sewing machine drawers,” he says.

The walls have been painted dark grey as the story is set at night and he made and hand wrote hundreds of little letters and envelopes, which now hang from the YSP ceilings. Then there’s the book he has produced telling the story of The Wish Post and detailing the making of the exhibition through words and photographs. “I made all the sets on the kitchen table. The sorting office is 7ft by 7ft and is staffed by rats,” he says, adding that he had to make four versions of the mouse in different poses because his sculptures aren’t bendable.

Some of the pictures were shot on the grass in his local graveyard. Anyone who saw him in there with an armful of fabric badgers and a camera can rest easy that it was just Mister Finch setting a scene for his book. “It’s been a lot of work but I don’t mind, I enjoy it. I just hope other people like it,” he says, adding that his latest wish is to make a children’s book and an animated film.

First though, he will wind down a little. There’ll be a break from listening to the sound of rain, which he plays from YouTube while he stitches.

“It’s soothing, nothing changes and it helps you switch off from everything else while you’re working.” He’ll also be doing lots of yoga. He credits it with curing his repetitive strain injuries but no-one would be surprised if he’d also used a sprinkle of fairy dust because there really is something truly magical about Mister Finch.

The Wish Post by textile artist Mister Finch is at Yorkshire Sculpture Park until September 23, 2018. All works are available to buy, along with a special range of merchandise at YSP Shop. The Wish Post book is £20. There is a book signing event at YSP on June 24. He will also lead a textile workshop on September 15. www.ysp.org.uk.

www.mister-finch.com.