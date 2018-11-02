The shocking footage which shows fire fighters attacked with fireworks while on shift in Yorkshire

This horrifying footage shows the moment a fire crew was attacked with fireworks while on shift in Yorkshire.

The shocking incident happened at around 5.20pm on October 29 in Bradford, West Yorkshire, when Fairweather Green crews were on shift.

Fire crews were attacked (file photo)

The crew were luckily unharmed but the fireworks damaged the lockers on the outside of the engine.

Dave Walton, Deputy Chief Fire Officer said: “This week we have seen a handful of attacks on our crews from a mindless few.

"Fireworks being used as weapons to attack our crews and fire engines is completely unacceptable and the recklessness of this behaviour beggars belief.

“Luckily no firefighters have been injured but we feel that if this kind of behaviour continues it is only a matter of time.

Fire crews were attacked with fireworks

"There has been some damage caused to the bodywork of a fire engine.

"As we approach the bonfire weekend we ask people to behave and respect our emergency crews who are here to help and keep the whole community safe.”