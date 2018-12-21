"The street won't be the same without him": Shocked neighbours pay tribute to 34-year-old man found dead in Halton Moor

Shocked neighbours have paid tribute to the "best lad about" after a the unexplained death of a 34-year-old man in the Halton Moor area of Leeds.

The body of the man, whose identity is yet to be confirmed by police, was found in a house in Carden Avenue at 1.20pm on Thursday, December 20.

The body of the man, whose identity is yet to be confirmed by police, was found in a housein Carden Avenue

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination is expected on the body later today (Friday).

Jeanette Waldron (42), who lives just a few doors down from the property where the body was discovered, said: "It's really shocking. I found out on Thursday.

"He was the best lad about, my partner was good friends with him and the street won't be the same without him."

Another neighbour added: "He was the best bloke on the street."

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "At 1.20pm yesterday (20/12) police were called to a house in Carden Avenue, Halton Moor, where a 34-year-old man had been found dead.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained. A scene is in place at the address and a post-mortem examination is due to take place later today."

READ MORE: Three masked men armed with axe and knife steal cash and cigarettes from Seacroft McColl's

READ MORE: Masked men armed with knife and screwdriver threaten staff and take money at Leeds petrol station