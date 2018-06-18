The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics returns to Millennium Square next month

The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics returns to Millennium Square, located in the heart of Leeds city centre, on Friday 27 July, promising a highly attended musical extravaganza.

This year’s collaboration between Dave Beer’s trailblazing Leeds club and Yorkshire’s resident symphony orchestra, The Orchestra of Opera North, is set to turn the clocks back to the early 90s, featuring headline performances from dance music legends Robin S, Utah Saints and Alison Limerick.

US megastar Robin S will be performing her worldwide chart-topping smash and dance music classic Show Me Love, with a full symphonic makeover.

This will be the first time it has been performed live in the UK with its original singer centre stage as part of a modern club / classical crossover event.

Homegrown DJ and pioneers Utah Saints will also be performing their well-known hits ‘What Can You Do For Me’ and ‘Something Good’ in completely new way as part of a special summer reunion with the Back to Basics team.

Alison Limerick will be performing her influential and much loved club anthem ‘Where Love Lives' and also joining the stage will be rave favourites Shades of Rhythm, British gospel and house singer, Rachel McFarlane and jazz and broken beat vocalist Sara Garvey, best known for her work with Nightmares on Wax.

The evening will again be presented by Dave Beer, with live warm-up DJ sets from Basics residents Ralph Lawson, Tristan Da Cunha and James Holroyd.

Dave Beer, founder of Back to Basics, comments: “I am so honoured to be working once again alongside Leeds City Council and the brilliant Orchestra of Opera North on a new show for 2018 which is going to be epic.”

Organisers have also confirmed that a new partnership with brewing giant HEINEKEN has been agreed for this and all other outdoor concerts featured as part of the Summer Series programme on Millennium Square.

Working alongside the council’s contracted provider Premier Event Bars, HEINEKEN will be commissioning and installing all the festival style bar infrastructure including fast pour / multiple dispense units (MDU’s), alongside showcasing a selection of their premium product range including Amstel lager and Dark Fruit Cider.

This will support the aim of providing customers with an improved customer experience and efficient bar service at these events.

Tickets for The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics are priced at £32.50 and are on sale now through the City Centre Box Office (0113 3760318), Opera North and at millsqleeds.com

The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics event is organised in partnership between Leeds City Council and Opera North and is the first in a trio of summer collaborations over the course of the same weekend, this being part of the Opera North in the City Festival and the annual Summer Series event programme on Millennium Square.

For further details about the Summer Series programme, ticking, venue and visitor information visit millsqleeds.com