The worst issues Leeds couple found in brand new '700 fault' £280,000 house

Nicola Bentley, 46, and husband Phil, 48, claim that, despite complaining about the faults ten months ago, only 10 per cent of them have been fixed.You can read the full story here. Here are some of the worst issues:

1. Fencing The couple used their life savings to help buy their four-bedroom dream-home, off plan from controversial house-builders Persimmon after viewing a stunning show home. PIC: SWNS other Buy a Photo

2. Windows But within days of moving into the detached home, they found a host of problems including doors that dont fit properly and holes in the plasterwork. PIC: SWNS other Buy a Photo

3. Windows The married couple, who have two children aged 10 and 15, say the home in Kippax, Leeds, West Yorkshire, was left looking like a building site. PIC: SWNS other Buy a Photo

4. Windows Mother-of-two Nicola said: Its been awful and its taken over our lives. There isnt one room in the whole house which is complete." PIC: SWNS other Buy a Photo

View more