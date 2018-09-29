The Yorkshire Post’s 2018 Rural Awards finalists are revealed

Together they offer a compelling narrative about the power, foresight and resilience of Yorkshire’s rural communities and they create a story that simply must be told.

The quality of entries for The Yorkshire Post’s 2018 Rural Awards left our judging panel with a huge task to choose just one winner in each of the categories but today we can reveal who has been shortlisted before next month’s black tie awards ceremony.

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will be the host at the awards evening which will take place at Pavilions of Harrogate on October 11. Picture by Andrew Higgins.

Held for a second time and sponsored by Bishop Burton College near Beverley, the Rural Awards champion the individuals, businesses and organisations that make rural Yorkshire such a hotbed of talent and innovation.

The awards evening at Pavilions of Harrogate at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Thursday, October 11 will allow us to celebrate just that, bringing to the fore the people at the heart of all that is great about our countryside communities.

The evening begins with a drinks reception from 7pm. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal and live entertainment by talented singer Adie Doyle from Huddersfield.

Guests at the awards celebrations are in for an excellent evening, promises Bill Meredith, the principal and chief executive of Bishop Burton College, headline sponsors of The YP's 2018 Rural Awards.

Hosting the celebration will be BBC television presenter and journalist, Harry Gration, who will interview The Yorkshire Post’s Country Week columnist Julian Norton, on-stage. Julian will be signing copies of his new book ‘The Diary of a Yorkshire Vet’ and a silent auction will raise funds for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.

The stars of the event are of course our shortlisted nominees, whose entries caused much deliberation among the judges, one of whom was Charles Mills, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s show director.

“Everyone who entered can be really proud, it was a tough choice for us as judges,” Mr Mills said.

The other judges were Dorothy Fairburn, northern director of the Country Land and Business Association, Catherine Harris, head of agriculture at law firm Wilkin Chapman, and Amy Morrison, West Riding county adviser at the National Farmers’ Union.

James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post, said the awards are a chance to reflect upon the importance of Yorkshire’s rural communities.

He said: “All of Yorkshire can, and should, take great inspiration from the brilliant people in our rural communities who continue to show, whatever is thrown at them, that they are a powerful force who continue to embody the resilient spirit of our great county.

“We cannot wait to celebrate these individuals and businesses at our awards night, which allows us to publicly celebrate their achievements.

‘The Yorkshire Post is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people who look after our rural heartlands, campaigning together for what’s needed to properly care for the complex needs that countryside life brings, such that all of Yorkshire can benefit from all that it offers.”

Bill Meredith, chief executive and principal of Bishop Burton College, added: “This event is so important in highlighting the excellent work and positive success stories within the sector, which is crucial to the wider economy. It promises to be another excellent evening.”

For tickets to the ceremony see yorkshirepost.co.uk/ruralawards