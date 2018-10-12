The Yorkshire Post says: A Royal example. Eugenie’s dress shows off scars

THE weather may not have been perfect as the great and the good battled gale-force winds on their arrival into St George’s Chapel for the marriage of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, but the latest Royal Wedding certainly was not blown off course.

The Queen’s granddaughter, who was accompanied by her proud father the Duke of York, deserves particular credit for her choice of dress which featured a low back feature she specifically requested to show the scars from an operation she had as a 12-year-old child to correct scoliosis.

The Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu during the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Explaining her decision prior to the ceremony in a television interview with ITV, she said: “I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that.”

On her big day, Eugenie’s simple yet powerful gesture will be a priceless one for fellow scoliosis sufferers and their families who have been through similar experiences.